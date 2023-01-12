ESPN and The Walt Disney Company Descend Upon Tampa for Super Wild Card Finale: Five Platforms to Showcase Cowboys-Buccaneers, Portfolio of Studio Shows, and Disney Networks to Participate in Coverage of Marquee Showdown

VISUAL RELEASE AND GRAPHIC: https://bit.ly/3WY5Kvv

ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes to All Carry Super Wild Card Weekend Finale

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters Punctuate First Season Together

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli to Provide Alternate Telecast

Multiple First Take Shows, an Extended NFL Live and Monday Night Countdown Live from Tampa Amongst the Fans

ABC’s Good Morning America with Coverage; FX, Freeform and Others with Special Programming

The Walt Disney Company will present ESPN’s Monday night Super Wild Card game presented by Verizon featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (January 16, 8 p.m. ET) across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, offering fans multiple ways to consume the highly-anticipated matchup between the NFC’s top Wild Card team and the NFC South Champions. NFL+, available on tablets and phones, will also carry the game. In advance of kickoff, ESPN’s studio shows will descend upon the Tampa area with multiple versions of First Take and a two hour NFL Live ahead of Monday Night Countdown. Get Up and SportsCenter will also have a presence in Tampa.

Monday’s coverage will follow a weekend of Super Wild Card coverage across ESPN’s networks, including multiple editions of Postseason NFL Countdown, NFL Primetime, NFL Rewind and NFL Matchup. Disney Networks’ FX, FXX and Freeform will air football-centric programming on Sunday, including a football movie marathon. Disney Channel, Nat Geo and ABC will also contribute, including with segments on Good Morning America.

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters Anchor ESPN and ABC Telecast; Peyton and Eli on ESPN2; Both Options on ESPN+

Monday Night Football’s Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters will call the game from Raymond James Stadium, available on ESPN, ABC and ESPN+. The game will add to Buck and Aikman’s extraordinary postseason resume, having called more than 40 playoff games together and six Super Bowls. Lisa Salters works her ninth playoff game and concludes her 11th season on the ESPN sidelines. Officiating analyst John Parry will join the trio.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will return for its second Wild Card alternate telecast, airing on ESPN2 and streaming on ESPN+. Peyton and Eli will provide their customary off-the-cuff commentary and real-time reactions, while welcoming in to-be-announced guests.

ESPN Deportes will provide the Spanish-language telecast with Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega and John Sutcliffe. Their call will also be available on ESPN+

Inside Raymond James Stadium, ESPN will have its arsenal of production elements including:

Goal line 4kr robo cameras

An additional Super Slow Mode camera

Additional cameras for enhanced isolation coverage

Long-lens camera from field level specializing in more cinematic reaction shots

At halftime, an exclusive new trailer will debut for season three of The Mandalorian, streaming March 1, only on Disney+.

ESPN’s Studio Shows to Have Live Experiences for Fans in Tampa Bay

ESPN’s arsenal of studio shows will highlight the flair and anticipation around the matchup featuring Dak Prescott, Tom Brady and a host of NFL’s top names. First Take will have multiple shows (10 a.m. – noon & 2 – 3 p.m.) and NFL Live will begin an hour earlier, while (3-5 p.m.) Monday Night Countdown (6-8 p.m.) leads into the game. All three will televise in the midst of fans. SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (immediately following) surround the game.

Monday Night Countdown: Suzy Kolber, Robert Griffin III, Booger McFarland, Alex Smith, Adam Schefter, Steve Young and Michelle Beisner-Buck will televise from Bucs Beach located on the South Plaza of Raymond James Stadium for the first hour and then move inside for the second hour. Fans are encouraged to attend the first hour.

First Take : Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim and Cowboys legend Michael Irvin, along with multiple guests, including Troy Aikman, Derrick Brooks and Will Packer, will be live at the Tampa Convention Center for two shows. Fans are encouraged to attend.

NFL Live: Laura Rutledge, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears will also be live from Bucs Beach for the multi-hour show. Fans are encouraged to attend.

SportsCenter with SVP : Scott Van Pelt will be live postgame from his Washington, D.C. studios with Ryan Clark. The show will feature instant reaction from Buck and Aikman, as well as from both teams.

SportsCenter : During Monday, Ed Werder will be reporting for

Get Up: Orlovsky will join the show remotely from Tampa.

Additional coverage will be seen on other Disney networks, including ABC’s Good Morning America on ABC (7 – 9 a.m.)

Robust Pre-and Post-Game Super Wild Card Weekend Coverage on Saturday and Sunday

Postseason NFL Countdown : The weekly pregame show has Saturday and Sunday editions during Super Wild Card Weekend beginning at 10 a.m each day. Highlights include: Sam Ponder with Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss and Rex Ryan in-studio with Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter. Larry Fitzgerald joins on Sunday Interviews with 49ers’ Nick Bosa and Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence (Saturday) and Joe Burrow (Sunday) Sal Paolantonio with Giants quarterback Daniel Jones

Postseason NFL Countdown : The weekly pregame show has Saturday and Sunday editions during Super Wild Card Weekend beginning at 10 a.m each day. Highlights include:

NFL Matchup : All the Super Wild Card matchups will be analyzed on the weekly X's and O's show, airing Saturday at 6:30 a.m. on ESPN and available on ESPN+ following its television debut. Sal Paolantonio, Darius Butler and Greg Cosell anchor the program.



NFL Rewind (ESPN) and NFL Primetime (ESPN+): Following Saturday and Sunday's games, both shows will recap the Playoff action, with each scheduled for approximately 12 a.m. ET Sunday and Monday. Chris Berman and Booger McFarland on NFL PrimeTime. Wendi Nix, Damien Woody and Tim Hasselbeck will be on NFL Rewind NFL Rewindwill re-air multiple times during the night and NFL PrimeTime will be available on demand shortly after live edition

NFL's Greatest Games: ESPN2 will air NFL's Greatest Games on Sunday, featuring Super Bowl LV (6 a.m.), the 2018 AFC Championship (7 a.m.) and 1992 NFC Championship (7:30 a.m.).

Movie Marathon: On Sunday, Disney Networks FX, FXX and Freeform will each run a 12-hour marathon with football-themed programming including movies such as The Blind Side, Remember the Titans and Invincible.

More about The Mandalorian

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

Media Contacts:

