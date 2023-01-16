ESPN Continues ‘This is SportsCenter’ Campaign with “Stoppage Time”

United States Women’s National Team soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith return to campaign series

Spot set to air Monday during Super Wild Card game between Cowboys-Buccaneers

ESPN and the United States Women’s National Team soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith are back again…and maybe it’s because there was some “Stoppage Time.”

“Stoppage Time” is the latest This is SportsCenter commercial that will debut Monday, Jan. 16 during the NFL Super Wild Card weekend matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The creative, developed in partnership with Arts & Letters, features Rapinoe, Sauerbrunn, Smith, alongside SportsCenter anchors Nicole Briscoe and Jay Harris. Even University of Connecticut mascot Jonathan the Husky made the short trip over to ESPN’s Bristol campus from Storrs, CT.

In the spot, Harris is walking Rapinoe, Sauerbrunn, Smith, Briscoe, Jonathan the Husky, and others through a usage report, but just as the clock strikes noon and the group gets ready to leave, in comes the referee with nine minutes of added time to the lecture (to Harris’ delight and everyone else’s dismay).

This is the third This is SportsCenter commercial to return since the return in late December. More ads will launch throughout the year featuring Olympic Gold Medalist Track & Field phenom Sydney McLaughlin, along with more athletes, mascots and SportsCenter anchors such as Hannah Storm, and others.

