ESPN Films’ Latest 30 for 30 “Bullies of Baltimore” About 2000 Baltimore Ravens Premieres February 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET

ESPN will debut the next installment in the Peabody and Emmy award-winning 30 for 30 series, “Bullies of Baltimore,” on February 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Directed by Ken Rodgers (“The Tuck Rule,” “The Two Bills,” “Four Falls of Buffalo”) and Jason Weber (“NFL 100,” “The Way Up: Chris Long & The Waterboys”), the documentary is a lively and colorful look back at the team’s magical season framed by a reunion of its key figures filmed in front of a live audience in Baltimore in May 2022. The film will be made available on ESPN+ immediately after its premiere, along with the rest of the 30 for 30 library. Trailer: https://youtu.be/7sg1shb93sQ

They were arguably the most dominating defensive team in NFL history – and perhaps the most entertaining club that pro football has ever seen. A behemoth on the field that turned into, literally, one of the classic shows of the reality television era. Now, a little more than two decades after one extraordinary season etched their legacy for all time, the documentary tells the story of a Super Bowl champion for the ages.

“We’ll never see another team like the 2000 Ravens,” said co-director and NFL Films VP Ken Rodgers. “If they played in today’s NFL, given the social media landscape, their braggadocious personalities and physical style of play would constantly spawn memes, talk-show controversies and Twitter wars. No team dominated the sports world, on and off the field, quite like this one.”

Added co-director and NFL Films Senior Producer Jason Weber: “In making this film, we decided the best way to highlight these incredible personalities was to bring them together for a reunion. Being on stage together, just a month before Tony Siragusa passed away, gave them an opportunity to celebrate their glory days in the perfect setting. There was a reason these Ravens were the first team selected for Hard Knocks – they’re a team made for the screen and the stage.”

The film features commentary from Shannon Sharpe, the late Tony Siragusa, Brian Billick, Trent Dilfer, Ray Lewis, Rod Woodson, Jamal Lewis, Marvin Lewis, Kevin Byrne, and Jack Del Rio. The documentary is executive produced by ESPN Films in association with NFL Films. Advance press screeners, additional information, including film clips and director statements and bios, are available upon request. Follow 30 for 30 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ESPN Films has been an industry leader in documentary filmmaking since its inception in March 2008, producing more than 100 documentaries that have showcased some of the most compelling stories in sports. The high quality of storytelling, highlighted by the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning 30 for 30 series and the Academy-Award winning documentary “O.J.: Made in America,” has led to record viewership as well as multiple honors and critical acclaim. Additional projects from ESPN Films over the years have included 30 for 30 Shorts, Nine for IX, SEC Storied and Emmy award-winning docu-series “The Last Dance.” ESPN+ is the exclusive home for the entire 30 for 30 library.

