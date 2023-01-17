ESPN Unveils Three May Game Selections for its 2023 Sunday Night Baseball Slate

ESPN today announced three May game selections for the 2023 season of Sunday Night Baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts will visit the San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts as the two former World Champion Boston Red Sox teammates square off on May 7. On May 14, the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers will host the St. Lous Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt. The New York Mets and Pete Alonso will host the Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez on May 21.

The Sunday Night Baseball team of Karl Ravech, World Series Champion David Cone, analyst Eduardo Perez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary. Sunday Night Baseball begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes. Select games also air on ESPN2 with KayRod Cast, ESPN’s alternate presentation. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes Sunday Night Baseball at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

For the full 2023 Sunday Night Baseball schedule, visit ESPN Press Room. ESPN’s 2023 MLB season launches on March 30 with an Opening Night exclusive as the World Series Champion Houston Astros and host the Chicago White Sox.

Follow ESPN’s continued offseason coverage on ESPN.com.

Current Sunday Night Baseball schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Platforms April 2 7 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers* ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App April 9 7 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App April 16 7 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App April 23 7 p.m. New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants* ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App April 30 7 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App May 7 7 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App May 14 7 p.m. Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App May 21 7 p.m. New York Mets vs. Cleveland Guardians ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App May 28 7 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App June 4 7 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App June 18 7 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App August 20 7 p.m. MLB Little League Classic: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App

*KayRod Cast to air on ESPN2

