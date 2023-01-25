January 25, 2023

ESPN Updates NHL Exclusive Games for 2022-23 Season

The National Hockey League and ESPN today announced updates to the 2022-23 NHL regular-season schedule.

Three national exclusive games have been added to the ESPN+/Hulu schedule, beginning with Florida Panthers vs. St. Louis Blues on February 14, Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres on March 6 and Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild on March 27.

As part of ABC Hockey Saturday on April 8, Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings has been shifted to an earlier 1 p.m. ET start time and New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins has been added to the schedule in primetime as part of a tripleheader, including a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Updated NHL Schedule on ESPN+/Hulu and ABC:

Date Time (ET) Game Platform February 14 8 p.m. Florida Panthers vs. St. Louis Blues ESPN+/Hulu March 6 7:30 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres ESPN+/Hulu March 27 8 p.m. Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+/Hulu April 8 1 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings ABC, ESPN+ April 8 8 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins ABC, ESPN+

*Please note schedule is subject to change.

With these additions, the below games have been removed from the exclusive game schedule:

February 14 – New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (ESPN+/Hulu)

March 2 – Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins (ESPN+/Hulu)

April 8 – St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild (ABC/ESPN+)

April 14 – Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (ESPN+/Hulu)

-30-

