ESPN Updates NHL Exclusive Games for 2022-23 Season
January 25, 2023
The National Hockey League and ESPN today announced updates to the 2022-23 NHL regular-season schedule.
Three national exclusive games have been added to the ESPN+/Hulu schedule, beginning with Florida Panthers vs. St. Louis Blues on February 14, Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres on March 6 and Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild on March 27.
As part of ABC Hockey Saturday on April 8, Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings has been shifted to an earlier 1 p.m. ET start time and New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins has been added to the schedule in primetime as part of a tripleheader, including a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Updated NHL Schedule on ESPN+/Hulu and ABC:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|February 14
|8 p.m.
|Florida Panthers vs. St. Louis Blues
|ESPN+/Hulu
|March 6
|7:30 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres
|ESPN+/Hulu
|March 27
|8 p.m.
|Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild
|ESPN+/Hulu
|April 8
|1 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings
|ABC, ESPN+
|April 8
|8 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins
|ABC, ESPN+
*Please note schedule is subject to change.
With these additions, the below games have been removed from the exclusive game schedule:
- February 14 – New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (ESPN+/Hulu)
- March 2 – Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins (ESPN+/Hulu)
- April 8 – St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild (ABC/ESPN+)
- April 14 – Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (ESPN+/Hulu)
-30-
Media contacts:
ESPN
Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 603-759-7670
ESPN+
[email protected]