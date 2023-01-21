ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm Heads to Rocky Top for the First Road Show of the 2022-23 Basketball Season

College GameDay travels to Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Jan. 28 for SEC/Big 12 Challenge’s Texas at Tennessee matchup

Third visit all-time to Thompson-Boling Arena in College GameDay ’s 19 seasons

Tennessee to host both men’s and women’s editions of College GameDay this week

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm hits the road for its first on-campus show of the 2022-23 season with a trip to Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Jan. 28 (11 a.m. ET, ESPN). Host Rece Davis will be joined by analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg for the one-hour live show at Thompson-Boling Arena ahead of the top-10 matchup between No. 7 Texas and No. 9 Tennessee (6 p.m., ESPN) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge presented by Continental Tire.

Following College GameDay, Davis and crew will travel to Lexington, Ky., where they will anchor halftime coverage of Saturday’s Sonic Blockbuster primetime matchup between Kentucky and No. 2 Kansas (8 p.m., ESPN).

College GameDay will have a doubleheader of sorts at the Rocky Top campus as the first of ESPN’s three planned women’s GameDay road shows this season will originate from Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday, Jan. 26 (7 p.m., ESPN). The one-hour show will precede a renewal of the storied rivalry between No. 5 UConn and Tennessee on ESPN. Elle Duncan will host the women’s GameDay alongside UT women’s basketball alum Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Holly Rowe.

The GameDay basketball editions follow the two trips to Knoxville this fall for ESPN’s college football GameDay.

The first men’s road show of the season marks GameDay’s third visit all-time to Tennessee, with previous visits in 2009 and 2011. GameDay previously hosted a dual show at Tennessee ahead of men’s and women’s matchups against Vanderbilt in 2011.

College GameDay tipped off its 19th season on January 14. After two weeks of in-studio editions, the premier college basketball pregame show will travel to Tennessee and other campus sites throughout the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Future campus sites will be determined week-to-week and announced one week prior to each show.

-30-