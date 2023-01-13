ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm Returns for its 19th Season

College Basketball - Men'sCollege Sports (Miscellaneous)

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm Returns for its 19th Season

Photo of Julie McKay Julie McKay Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Charlottesville, VA - February 10, 2018 - John Paul Jones Arena: Basketballs on the set of College GameDay Covered by State Farm (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)
  • College GameDay Covered by State Farm Returns Saturday at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2 – the first of two in-studio editions before its first road show on Jan. 28
  • Rece Davis Returns as Host with Analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm tips off its 19th season Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2 with host Rece Davis joined by analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg. The debut edition of GameDay will originate from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studio, with Bilas joining from Knoxville, where No. 5 Tennessee hosts SEC-rival Kentucky (noon ET, ESPN).

Saturday’s College GameDay features a film room session with Bilas and Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes.

The one-hour GameDay, featuring analysis, interviews and features, will originate from studio the first two weeks before traveling to its first college campus of the season on Jan. 28. Future campus sites will be determined week-to-week and announced one week prior to each show.

In its 17th year as presenting sponsor, State Farm is proud to continue its on-site activations later this season, including its GameDay bus and Half-Court Shot promotion, which offers fans an opportunity to win $19,000. Wendy’s, a long-time associate sponsor of GameDay, will host content supporting its men’s and women’s Wooden Player of the Year Award with a Wooden Watch feature.

Returning for its third season, ESPN’s social and digital pre-pregame show Countdown to GameDay covered by State Farm also begins on Saturday. For 30 minutes each week before College GameDay, co-hosts Christine Williamson and Sam Ravech will usher fans into the show and the Saturday men’s college basketball lineup at 10:30 a.m. ET across Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App.

ESPN also previously announced that College GameDay will travel to three women’s college basketball games this season. The first show will air at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN) on Thursday, Jan. 26, from Knoxville, Tenn., before the storied rivalry between No. 5 UConn and Tennessee is renewed. Elle Duncan will host the one-hour program from inside Thompson-Boling Arena, alongside women’s college basketball commentators Andraya CarterRebecca LoboCarolyn Peck and Holly Rowe.

-30-

Tags
Photo of Julie McKay Julie McKay Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Julie McKay

Julie McKay

I joined ESPN in 2022 as a member of the communications department working on college sports. My passion for college sports came at an early age in a divided household (Big Ten Conference-divided, that is) and followed that to the University of Wisconsin-Madison (sorry, Dad). Four years in the Athletic Communications Department, along with internships with the Big Ten Conference, Big Ten Network and NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, cemented my career path. After spending some time in sports media PR in San Francisco, I’ve spent five-plus years focused in golf, with stints at the American Junior Golf Association, Augusta National and Buffalo Agency, working with the USGA, Youth on Course and Destination Kohler, among others. Despite being a proud Wisconsin native, I’ll forever betray my home state as a lifelong Chicago sports fan. My dog Rizzo knows there’s always next year and wishes his namesake would return home to the North Side.
Back to top button