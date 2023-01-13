ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm Returns for its 19th Season

College GameDay Covered by State Farm Returns Saturday at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2 – the first of two in-studio editions before its first road show on Jan. 28

Rece Davis Returns as Host with Analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm tips off its 19th season Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2 with host Rece Davis joined by analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg. The debut edition of GameDay will originate from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studio, with Bilas joining from Knoxville, where No. 5 Tennessee hosts SEC-rival Kentucky (noon ET, ESPN).

Saturday’s College GameDay features a film room session with Bilas and Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes.

The one-hour GameDay, featuring analysis, interviews and features, will originate from studio the first two weeks before traveling to its first college campus of the season on Jan. 28. Future campus sites will be determined week-to-week and announced one week prior to each show.

In its 17th year as presenting sponsor, State Farm is proud to continue its on-site activations later this season, including its GameDay bus and Half-Court Shot promotion, which offers fans an opportunity to win $19,000. Wendy’s, a long-time associate sponsor of GameDay, will host content supporting its men’s and women’s Wooden Player of the Year Award with a Wooden Watch feature.

Returning for its third season, ESPN’s social and digital pre-pregame show Countdown to GameDay covered by State Farm also begins on Saturday. For 30 minutes each week before College GameDay, co-hosts Christine Williamson and Sam Ravech will usher fans into the show and the Saturday men’s college basketball lineup at 10:30 a.m. ET across Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App.

ESPN also previously announced that College GameDay will travel to three women’s college basketball games this season. The first show will air at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN) on Thursday, Jan. 26, from Knoxville, Tenn., before the storied rivalry between No. 5 UConn and Tennessee is renewed. Elle Duncan will host the one-hour program from inside Thompson-Boling Arena, alongside women’s college basketball commentators Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Holly Rowe.

