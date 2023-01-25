ESPN’s First Take Presents the Chris Russo & Mike Francesa Reunion Feb. 1

On the Feb. 1 edition of ESPN’s signature morning debate show First Take, with Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim, Chris Russo will be joined during his weekly appearance by his former radio show partner Mike Francesa. The duo will go head-to-head with Smith in studio for the entire two-hour show (10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET).

Russo and Francesa co-hosted the Mike and The Mad Dog radio show from 1989-2008 on WFAN. The show become one of the signature sports radio programs in New York and beyond across its 19-year run and left behind a lasting legacy.

Before the duo arrives on the First Take set together next week, watch the instant reaction from Smith, Qerim and Russo after they received a video message from Francesa on today’s show: WATCH

Smith further reflects on the impact of Russo and Francesa on sports media today and looks ahead to Wednesday’s can’t-miss reunion:

-30-

Media Contact: Cecile Cross-Plummer ([email protected]); Michael Skarka ([email protected])