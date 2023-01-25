ESPN’s Multi-Day 2023 Pro Bowl Games Coverage to Showcase Three 7-on-7 Flag Football Games and Eight Skills Challenges as New Format Highlights NFL Stars’ Personalities and Extraordinary Skills

ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, Disney XD and ESPN Deportes (Sunday, Feb. 5) and ESPN (Thursday, Feb. 2)

ESPN Emmy Award-Winning Analyst Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee, a Two-Time Pro Bowl Player and ESPN Analyst, Behind-the Mics For Flag Football

Pro Bowl Player Robert Griffin III, First Round Draft Pick Marcus Spears and Laura Rutledge Provide Casual, Humorous Banter on the Skills Competition; Pro Bowl Player Ryan Clark and NFL Veteran Dan Orlovsky Join

Peyton Manning (Coach), Snoop Dogg (Captain),Ray Lewis (Legend) and Diana Flores (Mexico Women’s National Flag Football team quarterback) Lead the AFC

Eli Manning (Coach), Pete Davidson (Captain), DeMarcus Ware (Legend) and Vanita Krouch (U.S. Women’s National Flag Football team quarterback) Lead the NFC



The 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon, featuring NFL stars participating in 7-on-7 Flag football for the first time and eight highly entertaining and made-for-television skill competitions, will begin live in primetime on Thursday, February 2 (7-8:30 p.m. ET), and culminate Sunday, February 5 (3-6 p.m.) with the entire four-plus hours of the re-imagined event from Las Vegas showcased on ESPN. Sunday’s three Flag football games and four skills competitions, the highlight of the new format, will also be on ABC, ESPN+, and Disney XD, with each platform simulcasting ESPN’s coverage. ESPN Deportes will add Spanish-language broadcast on the same day.

To help program the week-long event, the NFL collaborated with its partners, including ESPN, Peyton Manning and Omaha Productions, and A. Smith & Co. Productions.

Herbstreit, McAfee Voice Flag Football; Griffin III, Spears and Rutledge on Skills; Clark is Roaming Correspondent and Orlovsky Hits the Range

ESPN will amplify the two-day, friendly-yet-serious competition with loose and comedic commentary highlighting the personalities and extraordinary talent of the NFL stars amplified by ESPN’s elite production and sound enhancements to maximize the viewers’ experience.

ESPN Emmy Award-winning analyst and NFL commentator Kirk Herbstreit will team with Pat McAfee, a two-time Pro Bowl player, ESPN analyst and host of The Pat McAfee Show, to provide a high-spirited, light-hearted call of the three 7-on-7 Flag football game stationed in the booth at Allegiant Stadium. In addition to the sport’s biggest stars participating, the AFC team will be led by Peyton Manning (AFC head coach), Ray Lewis (AFC defensive coordinator) and Diana Flores (AFC offensive coordinator), while the NFC team will be led by Eli Manning (NFC head coach), DeMarcus Ware (NFC defensive coordinator) and Vanita Krouch (NFC offensive coordinator). Snoop Dogg (AFC) and Pete Davidson (NFC) will be the team captains.

Former Pro Bowl Player Robert Griffin III, former first round pick Marcus Spears and Laura Rutledge will be the voices of the skills competitions on both days. The trio will be from the field at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday following Thursday’s primetime telecast at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, the Las Vegas Raiders’ headquarters and practice facility.

Former Pro Bowl Player Ryan Clark and NFL veteran Dan Orlovsky will also be part of first night, with Clark as a roaming commentator and Orlovsky hosting the Longest Drive golf competition.

ESPN’s Production Elements to Emphasize Player Interaction, Personalities

ESPN’s imaginative production will provide gripping Flag football vantage points and technologies to further showcase the personalities of the NFL stars. Select players, as well as Peyton and Eli, will be mic’d up, interviews will be spontaneous and banter will be emphasized and encouraged. Visually, fans will be kept up-to-date on the scoring which will begin on Thursday and then carry into Sunday’s competition.

ESPN Deportes Covers The 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Eduardo Varela and Pablo Viruega will anchor the coverage for ESPN Deportes, calling The 2023 Pro Bowl Games on both nights. John Sutcliffe will add to the coverage Sunday from Allegiant Stadium.

Football and Non-Football Skills Take Center Stage

In addition to the Flag football games, these skills challenges will take place on Sunday: Best Catch Finale presented by Uber Eats, Gridiron Gauntlet, Kick-Tac-Toe and Move The Chains competitions.

The Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon begin Thursday, live in primetime, with five skill challenges: Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball presented by Bud Light (three games), multiple part Lightning Round, Longest Drive presented by Bud Light, Precision Passing presented by EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23 Mobile and the first round of the Best Catch presented by Uber Eats.

The Pro Bowl Games skills competitions will have cumulative scoring starting on Thursday and leading up to the Flag football games on Sunday. Scoring for The Pro Bowl Games works in the following way:

The winning conference of each skill competition earns three points towards their team’s overall score, with 24 total points available across the eight skills events.

The winning conference from each of the first two Flag football games on Sunday will earn six points for their team, for a total of 12 available points.

Points from the skills competitions and first two Flag games will be added together and will be the score at the beginning of the third and final Flag game, which will determine the winning conference for The Pro Bowl Games.

Postseason NFL Countdown to Air NFL FLAG Youth Championship Ahead of Sunday’s Action

Surrounding The Pro Bowl Games, ESPN and ABC will have a special edition of Postseason NFL Countdown, beginning at 1 p.m. and leading into Sunday’s action. Booger McFarland, Robert Griffin III and Adam Schefter joining Suzy Kolber. Among the show’s highlights:

Both Super Bowl participating quarterbacks are scheduled to be interviewed

The NFL FLAG Youth Championship – Girls 17U division – will be aired live, with the game being played at Allegiant Stadium.

NFL Live Leads Into Primetime Event

NFL Live (4-5 p.m.) will precede the first night of competition and have a second episode in Las Vegas on Friday (Feb. 3), as Rutledge will anchor, with analysts Mina Kimes, Orlovsky and Spears. In addition to coverage of The Pro Bowl Games, the show will continue its coverage leading into Super Bowl LVII.

Fans can buy tickets at probowl.com/tickets to see all the action in person on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium and catch the NFL’s biggest and brightest stars represent their team, city and conference.

Media Contacts:

Derek Volner: [email protected]

Lily Blum: [email protected]