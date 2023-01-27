FA Cup: Manchester City and Arsenal, Wrexham AFC, LaLiga, Bundesliga, and Eredivisie on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes This Weekend

All 16 FA Cup matches on ESPN+ in English and select matches available in Spanish; headlined by Manchester City vs. Arsenal (Friday) and Manchester United vs. Reading (Saturday)

Coverage of Wrexham-Sheffield FA Cup match on Sunday across ESPN platforms – SportsCenter, Postseason NFL Countdown, ESPN FC and ESPN.com

All LaLiga Matches: No. 1 FC Barcelona vs. Girona and No. 2 Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, and on ESPN Deportes

Bundesliga: Berlin Derby: Hertha BSC vs. 1. FC Union Berlin on ESPN+ in English and Spanish on Saturday

Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AZ Alkmaar, No. 3 PSV, exclusively on ESPN+

Emirates FA Cup

The top two English Premier League teams No. 1 Arsenal and No. 2 Manchester City meet at Etihad Stadium in Manchester for an epic FA Cup Fourth Round match (3 p.m. ET on ESPN+). ESPNFC pregame coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET. on ESPN+.

Game commentary: Jon Champion and Danny Higginbotham

Studio talent includes Dan Thomas, Craig Burley, Steve Nicol, Frank Leboeuf and Nedum Onuoha, who joins from Etihad Stadium.

Key FA Cup matches on ESPN+ include:

Manchester United continues its 13 th FA Cup title campaign hosting Reading at Old Trafford, Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

FA Cup title campaign hosting Reading at Old Trafford, Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Brighton Hove Albion hosts defending FA Cup champions Liverpool, Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET

Wrexham AFC, the subject of hit FX series Welcome to Wrexham, continues its Cinderella story hosting the FA Cup Fourth Round match against Sheffield United at Racecourse Ground, Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET. Wrexham, purchased by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2020, is currently atop the National League standings – the fifth tier of English soccer. Coverage highlights:

SportsCenter : Sunday morning (9 a.m. – noon ET) edition of the ESPN flagship news program will include a preview segment on Wrexham AFC with guest appearances by owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Sunday morning (9 a.m. – noon ET) edition of the ESPN flagship news program will include a preview segment on Wrexham AFC with guest appearances by owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Postseason NFL Countdown: Sunday (noon to 3 p.m. ET on ESPN) Rob McElhenney joins Postseason NFL Countdown from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, as he hosts his closest friends at the Eagles Stadium to watch the Wrexham-Sheffield United FA Cup Fourth Round match.

Sunday (noon to 3 p.m. ET on ESPN) Rob McElhenney joins Postseason NFL Countdown from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, as he hosts his closest friends at the Eagles Stadium to watch the Wrexham-Sheffield United FA Cup Fourth Round match. ESPN FC : Reynolds joins reporter Alexis Nunes from Racecourse Grounds for the pregame edition of ESPN FC with host Kay Murray and analysts Craig Burley, beginning at 11 a.m., exclusively on ESPN+

Reynolds joins reporter Alexis Nunes from Racecourse Grounds for the pregame edition of ESPN FC with host Kay Murray and analysts Craig Burley, beginning at 11 a.m., exclusively on ESPN+ Wrexham on ESPN.com: Wrexham’s success has ‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds pacing like a rabid tiger — in a good way



Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round schedule (All times ET):

* Subject to change

LALIGA

No.1 FC Barcelona travels to Municipal de Montilivi to face Girona on Saturday. Sunday, No. 2 Real Madrid hosts Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabéu.

Highlights (all in ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes)

* subject to change

BUNDESLIGA

All nine Bundesliga Matchday 18 games this weekend will stream exclusively on ESPN+, headlined by the Berlin Derby between Hertha BSC vs. 1. FC Union Berlin (Saturday, Jan. 31 at 9:30 a.m. ET), and No. 1 FC Bayern München vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Saturday, Jan 31 at 12:30 p.m. ET).

EREDIVISIE

The top-three Eredivisie teams – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AZ Alkmaar, No. 3 PSV – are back in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish:

Saturday

○ PSV vs. Go Ahead Eagles at 10:30 a.m.

○ AZ Alkmaar vs. Utrecht at 3 p.m.

Sunday

○ Twente vs. Feyenoord at 6:15 a.m.

○ Excelsior vs. Ajax at 8:30 a.m.

