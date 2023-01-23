Five Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN, ESPN+/Hulu

Star Watch Alternate Presentation Monday featuring Columbus’ Johnny Gaudreau’s Return to Face Former Team and Calgary’s Nazem Kadri on ESPN+

The Point with Steve Levy on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+



The National Hockey League edges closer to All-Star Weekend this week, with five exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu. Monday, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames kick off the week where Johnny Gaudreau, the leader in goals, points, and assists, returns to Columbus and faces his former team, including the team’s leader in points and assists, Elias Lindholm. The game matchup will offer a Star Watch alternate feed featuring the Blue Jacket’s Gaudreau and the Flames’ Nazem Kadri, exclusively available on ESPN+.

A highlight of this week’s matchups, the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights visit the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center, as the Devils look to climb to the top spot in the Metropolitan Division. In their first matchup of the regular season, points and assists leader, Chandler Stephenson of the Golden Knights face the Devils’ Jack Hughes, with 30 goals to-date. Hughes also goes up against the Golden Knight’s Jack Eichel – two American-born superstars and top two draft picks.

On Saturday, the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions, Colorado Avalanche continue their quest for a division playoff spot when they host the St. Louis Blues, fourth in the Central Division, sitting behind the Avalanche in third. The Central-Division matchup will take place at Ball Arena.

Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 41 live out-of-market league games this week, including Bruins vs. Canadiens on Tuesday, Bruins vs. Lightning on Thursday and Bruins vs. Hurricanes on Sunday, as Boston continues to chase history as the team with the best record and most points of the NHL’s 56-year, expansion era.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

