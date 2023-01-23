Five Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN, ESPN+/Hulu

41 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

Star Watch Alternate Presentation Monday featuring Columbus’ Johnny Gaudreau’s Return to Face Former Team and Calgary’s Nazem Kadri on ESPN+ 

The Point with Steve Levy on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+

The National Hockey League edges closer to All-Star Weekend this week, with five exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu. Monday, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames kick off the week where Johnny Gaudreau, the leader in goals, points, and assists, returns to Columbus and faces his former team, including the team’s leader in points and assists, Elias Lindholm. The game matchup will offer a Star Watch alternate feed featuring the Blue Jacket’s Gaudreau and the Flames’ Nazem Kadri, exclusively available on ESPN+.

A highlight of this week’s matchups, the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights visit the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center, as the Devils look to climb to the top spot in the Metropolitan Division. In their first matchup of the regular season, points and assists leader, Chandler Stephenson of the Golden Knights face the Devils’ Jack Hughes, with 30 goals to-date. Hughes also goes up against the Golden Knight’s Jack Eichel – two American-born superstars and top two draft picks.

On Saturday, the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions, Colorado Avalanche continue their quest for a division playoff spot when they host the St. Louis Blues, fourth in the Central Division, sitting behind the Avalanche in third. The Central-Division matchup will take place at Ball Arena.

Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators
Monday,

Jan. 23

 9 p.m. ESPN+ Pregame Show:

Columbus Blue Jackets at Calgary Flames

 Host: Steve Levy

 

Analyst: Kevin Weekes
  9:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Columbus Blue Jackets at Calgary Flames

Johnny Gaudreau makes his highly anticipated return to Calgary when he and the Blue Jackets (14-30-2) and Jack Roslovic head north to face the Flames (22-16-9) and Elias Lindholm at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary drafted “Johnny Hockey” out of Boston College in 2014, and he scored his first shot on goal in his first pro game.

 Play-by-Play: John Buccigross

 

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

 

Reporter: Leah Hextall

 

Studio: Steve Levy, Linda Cohn, Kevin Weekes
9:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Star Watch Presentation:

Players features on Star Watch with isolated cameras and stats will be the Blue Jacket’s Johnny Gaudreau and the Flames’ Nazem Kadri.

 Studio: Steve Levy, Linda Cohn, Kevin Weekes
12:30 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Linda Cohn
Tuesday,

Jan. 24

 6 p.m. ESPN2/ESPN+ The Point
The Point returns to its usual Tuesday timeslot with Steve Levy as this week’s host. Levy will cover top storylines in the league and preview the Golden Knights vs. Devils matchup later that evening.		 Host: Steve Levy

Analysts: Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan, P.K. Subban
7:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Vegas Golden Knights at New Jersey Devils

The Pacific Division-leading Knights (29-17-2) with Jack Eichel, former No. 2 draft pick, visit the Devils (30-12-4) and Jack Hughes, former No. 1 draft pick who recently hit 30 goals this season. The two American-born superstars face off at Prudential Center in Newark.

 

 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

 

Analyst: Brian Boucher

 

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

 

Studio: Steve Levy, Linda Cohn, Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan, P.K. Subban
12:30 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Linda Cohn
Wednesday,

Jan. 25

 12:30 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Linda Cohn
Thursday,

Jan. 26

 

 8 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Philadelphia Flyers at Minnesota Wild

The Wild (25-16-4) and right wing Travis Konecny, leader in points and goals, host the Flyers (20-21-7) with their leader in points, goals and assists, Kirill Kaprizov, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

 

 Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco

 

Analyst: Kevin Weekes

 

Reporter: Hilary Knight

 

In Studio: Steve Levy, Ryan Callahan
12 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Linda Cohn
Friday,

Jan. 27

 7 p.m. ESPN Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders

The Islanders (23-20-5) and Mathew Barzal, leading the team in points and assists, host the Red Wings (19-18-8) and team goals, assists and points leader Dylan Larkin at UBS Arena in Elmont, NY.

 Play-by-Play: John Buccigross

 

Analyst: AJ Mleczko

 

Reporter: Emily Kaplan

 

In Studio: Steve Levy, Arda Öcal, Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan
1a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Saturday,

Jan. 28

 3 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche

The Blues (23-21-3) with center Jordan Kyrou, the team’s leader in points and goals, head West to Denver to take on the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche (25-17-3) and Mikko Rantanen, who have pulled within one spot away from a playoff position.

 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

 

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

 

Reporter: Leah Hextall

 

In Studio: John Buccigross, Arda Öcal, Kevin Weekes, Ryan Callahan
1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Sunday,

Jan. 29

 8 p.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 41 live out-of-market league games this week, including Bruins vs. Canadiens on Tuesday, Bruins vs. Lightning on Thursday and Bruins vs. Hurricanes on Sunday, as Boston continues to chase history as the team with the best record and most points of the NHL’s 56-year, expansion era.

*Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com for more than 1,050 NHL Power Play out-of-market games this season.

 

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

 

– 30 –

 

