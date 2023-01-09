Four Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

The NHL season continues this week with four exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, beginning with a matchup between the top two teams of the Metropolitan division Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena on Tuesday. Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov and the Hurricanes will aim to revive a new winning streak as they face Devils Center Jack Hughes, who is leading the Devils in goals (22), assists (22), and points (44) in all 38 games this season.Later that night, the Florida Panthers and Matthew Tkachuk travel to Denver to face the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche and Cale Makar at Ball Arena.

Thursday on ESPN, William Nylander, who leads the Toronto Maple Leafs in goals (22), points (45) and primary points (37), take on the Detroit Red Wings’ improving defense and goaltender Ville Husso at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit in an Atlantic Division showdown.

Friday, the New Jersey Devils visit the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on ESPN+/Hulu. The two friends and former teammates of the United States under-17 and under-18 squads, Devils’ Forward Jack Hughes (22 goals, 44 points) and Ducks’ Center Trevor Zegras (12 goals, 31 points) will face off looking to build on their breakout careers this season.

Monday: Buzz around the NHL following the World Juniors

Tuesday: How Cale Makar turned into a complete defenseman

Wednesday: Midseason grades for all 32 NHL teams (ESPN+ Premium Article)

Thursday: How the Maple Leafs’ goaltending duo have pushed each other to greater heights

Thursday: Bold predictions for the second half of the NHL season (ESPN+ Premium Article)

Friday: NHL Power Rankings

Friday: Judging overreactions at the midseason mark of the 2022-23 NHL season (ESPN+ Premium Article)

