Four Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu
- 39 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
- The Point with Steve Levy on Tuesday at 6 p ET on ESPN2/ESPN+
The NHL season continues this week with four exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, beginning with a matchup between the top two teams of the Metropolitan division Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena on Tuesday. Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov and the Hurricanes will aim to revive a new winning streak as they face Devils Center Jack Hughes, who is leading the Devils in goals (22), assists (22), and points (44) in all 38 games this season.Later that night, the Florida Panthers and Matthew Tkachuk travel to Denver to face the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche and Cale Makar at Ball Arena.
Thursday on ESPN, William Nylander, who leads the Toronto Maple Leafs in goals (22), points (45) and primary points (37), take on the Detroit Red Wings’ improving defense and goaltender Ville Husso at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit in an Atlantic Division showdown.
Friday, the New Jersey Devils visit the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on ESPN+/Hulu. The two friends and former teammates of the United States under-17 and under-18 squads, Devils’ Forward Jack Hughes (22 goals, 44 points) and Ducks’ Center Trevor Zegras (12 goals, 31 points) will face off looking to build on their breakout careers this season.
Exclusive NHL games and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:
Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Tuesday, Jan. 10 6 p.m. ESPN2/ESPN+ The Point
This week on The PointSteve Levy talks to Kevin Weekes live from PNC Arena ahead of Tuesday’s Devils – Hurricanes game. Denfenceman Brent Burns will join the show during warms ups with the Hurricanes.
Host: Steve Levy
Analyst: AJ Mleczko, PK Subban, Kevin Weekes
7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes
The Devils (25-12-3) and Center Jack Hughes travel to Raleigh, NC to take on Pyotr Kochetkov and the Hurricanes (25-8-7), first in the Metropolitan Division.
Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
Reporter: Hilary Knight
In Studio: Steve Levy, Linda Cohn, AJ Mleczko, PK Subban
9:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Florida Panthers at Colorado Avalanche
The Panthers (25-8-7) and Matthew Tkachuk travel to Denver to face the Central Division’s Colorado Avalanche (20-15-3), a team unlucky with injuries of late.
Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Steve Levy, AJ Mleczko, PK Subban
12 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Linda Cohn Wednesday, Jan. 11 1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Linda Cohn Thursday, Jan. 12 7 p.m. ESPN Toronto Maple Leafs at Detroit Red Wings
The Maple Leafs (25-9-7), Auston Matthews and William Nylander travel to Detroit (16-15-7) to face the Red Wings and Dylan Larkin at Little Caesars Arena.
Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, Linda Cohn
1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Ocal Friday, Jan. 13 10 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu New Jersey Devils at Anaheim Ducks
The Devils (25-12-3) make the trip out west to take on the Ducks (12-25-4) with Troy Terry, the team leader in goals, points and assists, at Honda Center.
Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
In Studio: Arda Ocal, Rick DiPietro
1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Ocal Saturday, Jan. 14 1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Ocal Sunday, Jan. 15 10 p.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Ocal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 39 live out-of-market league games this week.*Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com for more than 1,050 NHL Power Play out-of-market games this season.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
- Monday: Buzz around the NHL following the World Juniors
- Tuesday: How Cale Makar turned into a complete defenseman
- Wednesday: Midseason grades for all 32 NHL teams (ESPN+ Premium Article)
- Thursday: How the Maple Leafs’ goaltending duo have pushed each other to greater heights
- Thursday: Bold predictions for the second half of the NHL season (ESPN+ Premium Article)
- Friday: NHL Power Rankings
- Friday: Judging overreactions at the midseason mark of the 2022-23 NHL season (ESPN+ Premium Article)
