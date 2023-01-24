Houston and LSU to Play in the 2027 Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium

The University of Houston Cougars and Louisiana State University Tigers will kick off the 2027 college football season in the latest installment of the Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Labor Day Weekend game will air on an ESPN network.

The 2027 Texas Kickoff is scheduled to be the first matchup between the two schools in 27 years – when the Tigers topped the Cougars 28-13 on September 9, 2000. LSU leads the all-time series 2-1, having also defeated the Cougars in a 35-34 thriller on September 7, 1996. Houston outlasted LSU, 20-7 on November 13, 1999, as part of its lone series victory. All previous meetings were played in Baton Rouge.

“Great regional rivalries, new and old, are part of what makes college football special, and we are thrilled to announce this 2027 matchup between the University of Houston and LSU, two outstanding programs that mean so much to the Houston area,” said David Fletcher, General Manager of Lone Star Sports & Entertainment. “This event will bring fans together around an elite early-season Big 12 versus SEC showdown, and we anticipate a truly electric atmosphere at NRG Stadium.”

The game will mark the 18th year that Lone Star Sports & Entertainment has worked with ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, to bring major college football events to NRG Stadium. The relationship includes the TaxAct Texas Bowl, Houston’s annual bowl game which also features Big 12 and SEC teams at NRG Stadium during Bowl Season.

Fans interested in learning more information about this event, including the opportunity to join the priority wait list for when tickets become available for sale, can visit www.texaskickoff.com.

Lone Star Sports & Entertainment

Lone Star Sports & Entertainment is an event management company founded in 2003 that is closely affiliated with the NFL’s Houston Texans. Since its founding, LSSE has established itself as the leading sports event promoter in Houston. In addition to producing annual college football events such as the TaxAct Texas Bowl, LSSE has emerged as a premier promoter for international soccer matches, including the Copa de Lone Star, Copa America Centenario, the 2010 MLS All-Star Game featuring Manchester United, the 2006 FC Barcelona U.S. tour, the International Champions Cup, the 2003 and 2008 matches between the United States and Mexico, and the 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2019 and 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cups.