Legendary Composer John Williams Creates Original Score for ESPN’s College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T

Original Composition: “Of Grit And Glory”

Run time: 3.5 minutes

Debuts Monday, Jan. 9, at 7:25 p.m. ET on ESPN as part of the special open for the College Football Playoff National Championship (TCU vs. Georgia). Additional excerpts will be used throughout the game telecast.

John Williams’ score will accompany college football visuals that showcase this year’s CFP National Championship teams, as well as legendary players (Tony Dorsett, Tommie Frazier, Tim Tebow, Peter Warrick and Vince Young) who have won national titles.

The recording was performed by a 96-piece orchestra in Los Angeles

Composed by: John Williams

Williams’ legendary credits include: Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter and Home Alone

Williams holds the record for the most Oscar nominations by a living person (52). Only Walt Disney earned more nominations (59) in the history of the Academy Awards.

Anthem directed by: ESPN’s Martin Khodabakhshian and Mike Sciallis of Victory Pictures

Williams, on the ESPN project (via Variety): “Intercollegiate football has been at the heart and soul of our nation’s life for so long that the opportunity to musically salute this great tradition has been a particularly meaningful joy for me. I was thrilled and excited when ESPN suggested that I write a theme for the Jan. 9 championship game. The games themselves always raise the collective spirit and, in the end, the competition brings us all closer to a place where the concept of winners and losers dissolves into mutual respect and admiration. The invitation to write this music constitutes a great honor for me, and I feel especially privileged to make a small contribution to one of our country’s most treasured traditions.”

Original Score Credits:

Music Composed and Conducted by John Williams

ESPN National Championship Game Production Team:

ESPN Creative Content Unit (CCU) Production Team:

