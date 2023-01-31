The Boston Celtics thrilling overtime victory against the Los Angeles Lakers on January 28 became the most-watched edition of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC in four years, according to Nielsen. The ESPN-produced broadcast on ABC generated an average of 3.7 million viewers (3,691,000), peaking with 5,035,000 viewers from 11:15-11:30 p.m. ET.

The Celtics vs. Lakers matchup was also the most-watched, non-Christmas NBA game broadcast of the season, across all networks. It was the most-watched primetime program of the night for January 28 and won the evening across all of television in every key adult and male demo. It was the highest viewership for NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC since February 2, 2019 (Lakers vs. Warriors, 4.1 million viewers).

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Meta Quest is averaging 3,442,000 viewers, up 16 percent from last year’s full season average. NBA Countdown Presented by Papa John’s, the pregame show for NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Meta Quest, is averaging 1,490,000 viewers this season, up three percent from last year’s full season average.

Mike Breen serves as the voice of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Meta Quest and is joined by analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson with Lisa Salters reporting. The season series continues on February 4 when the Dallas Mavericks visit the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m.

