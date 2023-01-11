Omaha Productions & ESPN Launch New Podcast with Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers

“Lead By Example with Bob Myers” Debuts January 17 With First Guest Stephen Curry

Proceeds From The Show Will Go Toward Warriors Community Foundation

Omaha Productions and ESPN today announced that Golden State Warriors President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Bob Myers will launch a new podcast, Lead By Example, with The Omaha Audio Network presented by Caesars Sportsbook, available in the ESPN Podcasts library.

In Lead by Example, Myers will sit down with leaders from every walk of life – from sports and entrepreneurship to politics and entertainment – to share in their experiences and the lessons they learned in their journey. The podcast will debut on Tuesday, January 17, featuring a special conversation with Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

Future guests will include The Walt Disney Company CEO Robert A. Iger, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Las Vegas Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon, Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr, Basketball Hall Of Famer Charles Barkley, and WNBA legend Maya Moore Irons among others.

The podcast will be presented by Caesars Sportsbook and live in the ESPN Podcasts library, which already features more than 35 original shows and is available on all podcast distribution platforms. Omaha will also produce full-length video versions of each podcast for ESPN’s YouTube channel.

“I’ve been fortunate to have been around so many great leaders throughout my career seeing first hand the many ways they empower and inspire. Now I’m thrilled to be able to share conversations with some of the top leaders in their professions on my new podcast,” said Myers. “I’m excited to team up with my friends at ESPN and Omaha to share these inspirational journeys, all while bringing support to the Warriors Community Foundation.”

All proceeds from the podcast will be donated to the Warriors Community Foundation. The Warriors Community Foundation supports education and youth development to promote thriving students, schools, and communities. Myers serves on its board of directors.

Myers is a two-time NBA Executive of the Year Award winner and has helped build a team that has won four (4) NBA championships in the last eight years.

Omaha Productions’ expansion into audio was announced jointly with ESPN in June, when the two sides worked together to launch a series of shows with signature hosts including Vince Carter, Cameron Heyward, Rachel DeMita and Katie Mox. Kyle Brandt, Mina Kimes and “Cousin” Sal Iacono’s Mush Media have since also joined The Omaha Audio Network.

About Omaha Productions

Omaha Productions is an entertainment company launched by Peyton Manning following his retirement from the NFL. Omaha focuses on developing content that champions hard work, encourages the pursuit of passion, and celebrates community. Omaha Productions executive produces ESPN’s Emmy award-winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli along with alternative telecasts for college football, golf, and the UFC. The company also serves as executive producer on NFL Honors and ESPN+’s PLACES franchise featuring series from Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Abby Wambach, Vince Carter, David Ortiz, Ronda Rousey, Sue Bird, P.K. Subban, and John McEnroe. The company also has series at A+E Networks, NBCUniversal, and Netflix.

About ESPN Podcasts

ESPN Audio launched its first podcast in 2005 and is a leader in the sports genre with more than 35 original offerings, plus shows from ESPN Radio and television. Offerings focus on sports passions, storytelling and compelling personalities. ESPN’s podcasts are available wherever you download your podcasts and on ESPN.com.