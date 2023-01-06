Soccer on ESPN Platforms: Supercopa de España, Emirates FA Cup Round Three, LaLiga, Carabao Cup and Eredivisie Jan. 6-12

Soccer

Soccer on ESPN Platforms: Supercopa de España, Emirates FA Cup Round Three, LaLiga, Carabao Cup and Eredivisie Jan. 6-12

Photo of Christine Calcagno Christine Calcagno6 hours ago
  •  2022-23 Supercopa de España Semifinals: Real Madrid-Valencia on Jan. 11, and Real Betis-FC Barcelona on Jan. 12 (ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes)
  •  ESPN+ Soccer Weekend with All 32 Emirates FA Cup Third Round matches on ESPN+ Friday to Sunday; FA Cup Whiparound Show on Saturday as well as
  •  10 LaLiga matches on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes with No. 2 Real Madrid (Sat.) and No. 1 FC Barcelona tied at 38 point
  • All Carabao Quarterfinal Matches exclusively on ESPN+: Manchester United, Manchester City, Newcastle United vs. Leicester City.
  • Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AFC Ajax, No. 3 PSV exclusively on ESPN+ 
  • Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App

SUPERCOPA DE ESPAÑA
The 2022-23 Supercopa de España semifinals and final, live from King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, begins Wednesday, Jan. 11, through Sunday, Jan. 15, across ABC and ESPN platforms. 

Commentators: Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes and reporter Rodrigo Faez (Spanish) / Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson (English)
Coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m. with ESPN FC pregame show. 

  •     Semifinal II – Thurs, Jan. 12: Real Betis vs. FC Barcelona at 2 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Commentators: Fernando Palomo, Kempes and Faez (Spanish) / Palmer and Robson (English)
Coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m. with ESPN FC pregame show.

  • Sun., Jan. 15: Supercop de España Final at 2 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Commentators: Palomo, Kempes and Faez (Spanish) / Palmer and Robson (English)

ALL 32 EMIRATES FA CUP THIRD ROUND MATCHES EXCLUSIVELY ON ESPN+
The top four English Premier League teams – No. 1 Arsenal, No. 2 Manchester City, No. 3 Newcastle and No. 4 Manchester United – compete in the FA Cup Third Round matches Friday through Monday.
ESPN+ will debut the first FA Cup whiparound show on Saturday at 10 a.m. Much like the popular NFL RedZone, the FA Cup whiparound program will take viewers through live look-ins to every match for the best action and goals. Highlights:
Friday

  •     Manchester United vs. Everton at 3 p.m. ET | ESPN+

 Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ (all in ET)

  •     Crystal Palace vs. Southampton
  •     Forest Green Rovers vs. Birmingham City
  •     Gillingham vs. Leicester City      
  •     Preston North End vs. Huddersfield Town           
  •     Reading vs. Watford      
  •     Tottenham Hotspur vs. Portsmouth      

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN+ (all in ET)

  •     AFC Bournemouth vs. Burnley   
  •     Blackpool vs. Nottingham Forest
  •     Boreham Wood vs. Accrington Stanley   
  •     Chesterfield vs. West Bromwich Albion   
  •     Fleetwood Town vs. Queens Park Rangers        
  •     Hull City vs. Fulham
  •     Ipswich Town vs. Rotherham United       
  •     Middlesbrough vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
  •     Millwall vs. Sheffield United        
  •     Shrewsbury Town vs. Sunderland          

Saturday afternoon on ESPN+ (all in ET)

  •     Brentford vs. West Ham United at 12:30 p.m.      
  •     Coventry City vs. Wrexham at 12:30 p.m.           
  •     Grimsby Town vs. Burton Albion at 12:30 p.m.    
  •     Luton Town vs. Wigan Athletic at 12:30 p.m.       
  •     Sheffield Wednesday vs. Newcastle United at 1 p.m 
  •     Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers at 3 p.m.

Sunday on ESPN+ (all in ET)

  •     Bristol City vs. Swansea City at 7:30 a.m. 
  •     Derby County vs. Barnsley at 7:30 a.m. 
  •     Cardiff City vs. Leeds United at 9 a.m. 
  •     Hartlepool United vs. Stoke City at 9 a.m. 
  •     Norwich City vs. Blackburn Rovers at 9 a.m. 
  •     Stockport County vs. Walsall at 9 a.m. 
  •     Aston Villa vs. Stevenage at 11:30 a.m. 
  •     Manchester City vs. Chelsea at 11:30 a.m. 

Monday on ESPN+ (all in ET)

  •     Oxford United vs. Arsenal FC at 3 p.m.

ESPN FC will live stream FA Cup surround studio programming Friday-Sunday

  •       Friday: Dan Thomas, Alejandro Moreno, and Steve Nicol
  •       Saturday: Kay Murray, Craig Burley, and pitchside reporter Alexis Nunes (Coventry vs. Wrexham at 12:30 p.m.); Thomas, Burley, Nicol, and pitchside analyst Nedum Onuoha (Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers at 3 p.m.) 
  •       Sunday: Thomas, Burley with pitchside reporters Nunes and Julien Laurens in Manchester (Manchester City vs. Chelsea at 11:30 a.m.)

 This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule  

 LALIGA
10 LaLiga matches will stream live from Friday to Monday on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes with excitement building ahead of the Derbi Vasco on Jan. 14 (No. 3 Real Sociedad vs. No. 5 Athletic Club).
Highlights (all in ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes):

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Monday

LaLiga Studio Coverage: 

CARABAO CUP
Eight clubs booked their ticket to the quarterfinals, including both Manchester Clubs No. 2 Manchester City and No. 4 Manchester United. Highlights:
Tuesday

Wednesday

 EREDIVISIE

No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AFC Ajax, No. 3 PSV Eindhoven are back in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights include (all in ET):

  •     Saturday:

      AZ Alkmaar vs. Vitesse | 12:45 p.m. on ESPN+ (English)

      PSV Eindhoven vs. Sparta Rotterdam | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ (English)

  •     Sunday

      FC Utrecht vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam | 6:15 a.m. on ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

      NEC Nijmegen vs. Ajax Amsterdam | 8:30 a.m on ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

SOCCER ON ESPN.COM

SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL

 -30-

 ESPN+ Contact
Christine Calcagno | [email protected]

 

 

 

 

 

 



Photo of Christine Calcagno Christine Calcagno6 hours ago
Photo of Christine Calcagno

Christine Calcagno

Back to top button