Soccer on ESPN Platforms: Supercopa de España, Emirates FA Cup Round Three, LaLiga, Carabao Cup and Eredivisie Jan. 6-12

2022-23 Supercopa de España Semifinals: Real Madrid-Valencia on Jan. 11, and Real Betis-FC Barcelona on Jan. 12 (ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes)

ESPN+ Soccer Weekend with All 32 Emirates FA Cup Third Round matches on ESPN+ Friday to Sunday; FA Cup Whiparound Show on Saturday as well as

10 LaLiga matches on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes with No. 2 Real Madrid (Sat.) and No. 1 FC Barcelona tied at 38 point

All Carabao Quarterfinal Matches exclusively on ESPN+: Manchester United, Manchester City, Newcastle United vs. Leicester City.

Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AFC Ajax, No. 3 PSV exclusively on ESPN+

Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App

SUPERCOPA DE ESPAÑA

The 2022-23 Supercopa de España semifinals and final, live from King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, begins Wednesday, Jan. 11, through Sunday, Jan. 15, across ABC and ESPN platforms.

Semifinal I – Wed., Jan 11: Real Madrid vs. Valencia at 2 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Commentators: Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes and reporter Rodrigo Faez (Spanish) / Rob Palmer and Stewart Robson (English)

Coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m. with ESPN FC pregame show.

Semifinal II – Thurs, Jan. 12: Real Betis vs. FC Barcelona at 2 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Commentators: Fernando Palomo, Kempes and Faez (Spanish) / Palmer and Robson (English)

Coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m. with ESPN FC pregame show.

Sun., Jan. 15: Supercop de España Final at 2 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Commentators: Palomo, Kempes and Faez (Spanish) / Palmer and Robson (English)

ALL 32 EMIRATES FA CUP THIRD ROUND MATCHES EXCLUSIVELY ON ESPN+

The top four English Premier League teams – No. 1 Arsenal, No. 2 Manchester City, No. 3 Newcastle and No. 4 Manchester United – compete in the FA Cup Third Round matches Friday through Monday.

ESPN+ will debut the first FA Cup whiparound show on Saturday at 10 a.m. Much like the popular NFL RedZone, the FA Cup whiparound program will take viewers through live look-ins to every match for the best action and goals. Highlights:

Friday

Manchester United vs. Everton at 3 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ (all in ET)

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton

Forest Green Rovers vs. Birmingham City

Gillingham vs. Leicester City

Preston North End vs. Huddersfield Town

Reading vs. Watford

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Portsmouth

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN+ (all in ET)

AFC Bournemouth vs. Burnley

Blackpool vs. Nottingham Forest

Boreham Wood vs. Accrington Stanley

Chesterfield vs. West Bromwich Albion

Fleetwood Town vs. Queens Park Rangers

Hull City vs. Fulham

Ipswich Town vs. Rotherham United

Middlesbrough vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Millwall vs. Sheffield United

Shrewsbury Town vs. Sunderland

Saturday afternoon on ESPN+ (all in ET)

Brentford vs. West Ham United at 12:30 p.m.

Coventry City vs . Wrexham at 12:30 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Burton Albion at 12:30 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Wigan Athletic at 12:30 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Newcastle United at 1 p.m

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers at 3 p.m.

Sunday on ESPN+ (all in ET)

Bristol City vs. Swansea City at 7:30 a.m.

Derby County vs. Barnsley at 7:30 a.m.

Cardiff City vs. Leeds United at 9 a.m.

Hartlepool United vs. Stoke City at 9 a.m.

Norwich City vs. Blackburn Rovers at 9 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Walsall at 9 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Stevenage at 11:30 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Chelsea at 11:30 a.m.

Monday on ESPN+ (all in ET)

Oxford United vs. Arsenal FC at 3 p.m.

ESPN FC will live stream FA Cup surround studio programming Friday-Sunday

Friday: Dan Thomas, Alejandro Moreno, and Steve Nicol

Saturday: Kay Murray, Craig Burley, and pitchside reporter Alexis Nunes (Coventry vs. Wrexham at 12:30 p.m.); Thomas, Burley, Nicol, and pitchside analyst Nedum Onuoha (Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers at 3 p.m.)

Sunday: Thomas, Burley with pitchside reporters Nunes and Julien Laurens in Manchester (Manchester City vs. Chelsea at 11:30 a.m.)

This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule

LALIGA

10 LaLiga matches will stream live from Friday to Monday on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes with excitement building ahead of the Derbi Vasco on Jan. 14 (No. 3 Real Sociedad vs. No. 5 Athletic Club).

Highlights (all in ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes):

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Monday

Athletic Club vs. Osasuna at 3 p.m.

LaLiga Studio Coverage:

CARABAO CUP

Eight clubs booked their ticket to the quarterfinals, including both Manchester Clubs No. 2 Manchester City and No. 4 Manchester United. Highlights:

Tuesday

Manchester United vs. Charlton Athletic at 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Newcastle United vs. Leicester City at 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Wednesday

EREDIVISIE

No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AFC Ajax, No. 3 PSV Eindhoven are back in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights include (all in ET):

Saturday:

○ AZ Alkmaar vs. Vitesse | 12:45 p.m. on ESPN+ (English)

○ PSV Eindhoven vs. Sparta Rotterdam | 3 p.m. on ESPN+ (English)

Sunday

○ FC Utrecht vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam | 6:15 a.m. on ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

○ NEC Nijmegen vs. Ajax Amsterdam | 8:30 a.m on ESPN+ (English & Spanish)

SOCCER ON ESPN.COM

SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL

-30-

ESPN+ Contact

Christine Calcagno | [email protected]





