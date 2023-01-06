Southern Nights to L.A. Lights: SEC Network Presents Nearly 20 Hours of CFP National Championship Coverage as Georgia Bulldogs Look to Complete the Repeat

SEC Network will be live from Southern California with comprehensive coverage of the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T as Georgia faces TCU in pursuit of its second title under head coach Kirby Smart. In-depth programming will be available Saturday, Jan. 7 through Monday, Jan. 9.

A variety of SEC Network shows featuring the network’s top talent will originate from multiple sites in Los Angeles including SEC Now, Marty & McGee, SEC Nation, The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Football Final. SEC This Morning will be live from the network’s Charlotte studios.

SEC Now

Coverage will kick off on Saturday, Jan. 7 at noon ET with SEC Now: CFP National Championship Media Day hosted by Dari Nowkhah, joined by analysts Roman Harper, Tim Tebow and Jordan Rodgers. Coverage of CFP Media Day will run from noon – 1 p.m. on SEC Network before moving to SEC Network+ for the remainder of the event.

Nowkhah returns to host SEC Now: Coaches Press Conference at noon on Sunday, Jan. 8 alongside Rodgers and Benjamin Watson. Later that evening, Laura Rutledge leads the final edition of the program for the weekend, joined by Harper, Rodgers, Tebow and Watson.

SEC This Morning

Co-hosted by SEC Network’s Peter Burns, Chris Doering and Alyssa Lang, SEC This Morning will commence coverage on Championship Monday at 8 a.m., with the very latest conference-centric storylines. The show is simulcast on Sirius XM channel 374.

Marty & McGee

Marty Smith and Ryan McGee bring their signature style to a national championship edition of Marty & McGee – an intersection of southern lifestyle and college football bringing viewers the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape. The show begins the day’s coverage from L.A., live at 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions

The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions will have three-hour pre-game edition beginning at 3 p.m. during which host Paul Finebaum will revisit Georgia’s journey back to the national championship, joined by numerous guests and SEC Network personalities.

SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper

SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper closes out its ninth season with a special pre-game national championship edition live from the field at SoFi Stadium at 6 p.m. Rutledge hosts with Tebow, Rodgers, Harper and Finebaum providing opinion and analysis. The SEC Nation crew will be joined by McGee, Smith and Watson throughout the evening for additional thoughts, opinions and commentary.

Hometown Radio MegaCast

Georgia fans can listen to the local radio broadcast synced with ESPN’s presentation, made possible through collaboration with LEARFIELD and the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

Full details regarding ESPN’s MegaCast presentation of the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T are available here.

SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Monday’s festivities wrap up with SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors recapping the night’s action following the trophy presentation. Rutledge, Tebow, Rodgers and Harper return for the curtain call.

SEC Network Social and Digital

SEC Network social and digital will once again provide on-site, behind-the-scenes coverage from the Georgia and SEC perspective at the College Football Playoff National Championship. Fans can follow along with SEC Network on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, as well as at SECNetwork.com.

Date Time (ET) Program Sat, Jan 7 Noon SEC Now: CFP National Championship Media Day Sun, Jan 8 Noon SEC Now: Coaches Press Conference 7 p.m. SEC Now Mon, Jan 9 8 a.m. SEC This Morning 2 p.m. Marty & McGee 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Regions 6 p.m. SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper 7:30 p.m. Hometown Radio MegaCast: TCU vs. Georgia 11 p.m.* SEC Football Final Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

*Immediately following the trophy presentation

