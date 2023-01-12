The GEICO Girls Basketball Invitational Returns to ESPN Platforms, Jan. 20 & 21

Elite High Schools Participate in Four-Team Basketball Tournament

Games Available on ESPNU and ESPN+

As part of the ESPN GEICO Girls High School Series, the GEICO Girls Basketball Invitational will be available on ESPNU and ESPN+. The two-day tournament, hosted at Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., brings together four elite girls’ basketball teams from four states, including No. 2 Sidwell Friends School, No. 5 La Jolla Country Day School (California), No. 14 Conway High School (Arkansas), and The Webb School (Tennessee).

GEICO Girls Basketball Invitational Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, Jan 20 5 p.m. Conway (AR) vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.) ESPNU 7 p.m. The Webb School (TN) vs. La Jolla Country Day School (CA) ESPN+ Sat, Jan 21 5 p.m. Third Place Game ESPN+ 7 p.m. Championship Game ESPN+

Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com and on the ESPN App.

The ESPN GEICO Girls High School Series will include similar formatted events in additional girls’ sports taking place throughout 2023.

GEICO Girls Basketball Invitational Tournament Field (team notes and top college commits)

Rankings based on HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings: espnW 100 (2023), Super 60 (2024), Terrific 25 (2025) and espnW watch list (2026).

Sidwell Friends School (D.C.)

Winners of 10 ISL League Championships

3 ranked senior Jadyn Donovan (Duke), No. 94 ranked senior Khia Miller (East Carolina), No. 13 ranked junior Kendall Dudley, No. 20 ranked junior Leah Harmon, and top 20 freshman Jordyn Jackson

La Jolla Country Day School (California)

Winners of four state championships under Coach Terri Bamford since 1999

14 ranked senior Breya Cunningham (Arizona), No. 21 ranked senior Jada Williams (Arizona) and No. 24 ranked junior Tajianna Roberts

The Webb School (Tennessee)

Back-to-back state championships in 2021 and 2022

The 2021 state championship was the first team state title and the first winning season in school history

7 ranked senior Aalyah Del Rosario (LSU), No. 44 ranked senior Angelica Velez (LSU) and No. 48 ranked junior Aurora Almon (Miami)

Conway High School (Arkansas)

Winners of two state championships and six state-runner up trophies

More than 30 players in the last fifteen years have signed college scholarships

39 ranked senior Chloe Clardy (Stanford)

The GEICO Girls Basketball Invitational was created by Paragon Marketing Group. Ticket and further event information can be found at: https://girlshsseries.com/basketball/girls-high-school-series-basketball-2023/

For in-depth coverage of the GEICO Girls Basketball Invitational, including highlights and exclusive content, follow @sportscenternext on Instagram and @SCNext on Twitter.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For over 85 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverage are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, LLC. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Subject to terms, conditions, and availability.

GEICO has a national workforce of 40,000 associates. GEICO sales representatives throughout the country are licensed insurance agents in order to help guide customers through coverage decisions. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and/or purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy, connect via GEICO Mobile or by phone. Sales and service is also available at GEICO Local Offices.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

About Paragon Marketing Group

Paragon Marketing Group is a corporate consulting agency specializing in sports, entertainment and cause related sponsorships. Paragon has collaborated with ESPN over the past 20 years to deliver nearly 1,000 live high school sports telecasts featuring many of the top teams and players in the nation.

Media credential requests: https://form.jotform.com/223175347612151

-30-