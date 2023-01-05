Two-time WNBA All-Star, 2006 National Player of the Year and Former North Carolina Tar Heel Ivory Latta Joins ACC Network’s Women’s Basketball Team

Two-time WNBA All-Star and former North Carolina women’s basketball standout Ivory Latta has signed a deal to join ACC Network (ACCN) as a college basketball analyst. Latta will appear in studio weekly as part of ACCN’s Sunday women’s basketball coverage. She will make her network debut on January 8 surrounding ACCN’s women’s basketball tripleheader beginning at noon ET.

“We are delighted to welcome Ivory to the ACCN family,” said coordinating producer Aaron Katzman. “Ivory is one of the best players in ACC history and her passion for the conference is unmatched. We look forward to her bringing that same enthusiasm she showed as a player into the studio each week.”

Latta, the 11th pick in the 2007 WNBA Draft by Detroit, spent 11 seasons in the league with four different teams – Detroit (2007), Atlanta (2008-09), Tulsa (2010-12) and Washington (2013-17). Latta was named to the WNBA All-Star Team in 2013 and 2014 while helping the Mystics to the WNBA Playoffs those seasons and again in 2015 and 2017. She owns career averages of 10.7 points and 2.7 assists per game.

At North Carolina, Latta was a highly decorated player earning USBWA National Player of the Year honors in 2006 along with All-America honors following the 2005, 2006 and 2007 seasons. She was named ACC Player of the Year in 2006 and is the only player in league history to earn ACC Tournament MVP honors in three consecutive seasons. Latta finished her college career as North Carolina’s all-time leading scorer with 2,285 points, and also holds program records for career three-pointers made (345) and career free throw percentage (.840).

“I am thrilled to join ACC Network,” said Latta. “I loved my playing and coaching days at North Carolina, and I am excited to share my expertise and passion for the game with viewers each week.”

A native of McConnells, S.C., Latta graduated from UNC in 2007 with a degree in exercise and sport science.

About ACC Network

