UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill Saturday, January 21 Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET

The first UFC PPV event of the year, UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill, will be live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil this Saturday, January 21, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ (English & Spanish) at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Early Prelims will begin on ESPN+ (English & Spanish) at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins on Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Teixeira vs. Hill at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into UFC 283.

UFC’s return to Brazil is a showcase of some of the nation’s top fighters with the main event featuring former champion and No. 2 ranked light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira (33-8) taking on surging No.7 Jamahal Hill (11-1) for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship. The 43-year-old Brazilian returns to his home country seeking to become a two-time champion while former Contender Series contestant and rising star, Hill, comes with a three-fight winning streak and looking for gold in what will be his first title shot.

The PPV portion of the event will also feature a flyweight historic match between Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2) and Brandon Moreno (20-6) as they meet for the fourth time in 25 months. Their first meeting was declared a majority draw. Moreno won the sequel in dominant fashion and Figueiredo took on the third matchup winning the title back and bringing the series level at 1-1-1 each.

Jon Anik will call the action joined by Paul Felder and former two-division Champion and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties. All coverage in Spanish will be handled by Victor Davila and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 1/20 12 p.m. UFC 283 Pre-Show Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Teixeira vs. Hill ESPN+ 3 p.m. UFC 283 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Teixeira vs. Hill ESPN App/@ESPN YouTube 5:30 p.m.

UFC 283 Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Teixeira vs. Hill ESPN2 1 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Teixeira vs. Hill Pre-Show ABC Sat., 1/21 6 p.m. UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill (Early Prelims) ESPN+ (English & Spanish) 8 p.m. UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill (Prelims) ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (simulcast, English & Spanish) 10 p.m. UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill

(Main Card) ESPN+ PPV

(English & Spanish) Sun., 1/21 1 a.m.* UFC 283 Post Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Teixeira vs. Hill ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)