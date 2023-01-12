UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov Live from Las Vegas: Saturday, January 14, Exclusively on ESPN+

Photo of Ardi Dwornik Ardi Dwornik Follow on Twitter 16 hours ago

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET

UFC action is back this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, January 14, exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. Live coverage begins Friday with UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Strickland vs. Imavov at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, providing fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.

The main event features a light heavyweight clash as Sean Strickland (25-5) meets Nassourdine Imavov (12-3). Strickland jumps in on short notice to replace Kelvin Gastelum, who was forced to withdraw at the start of fight week. This will be Strickland’s second consecutive headliner on the UFC’s schedule as he returns after a loss against Jared Cannonier at UFC’s last event of 2022. Rising star Imavov looks to make the most of his first UFC co-main event opportunity coming in with a three-fight winning streak and having won four of five inside the Octagon.

Veteran featherweights Dan Ige (15-6) and Damon Jackson (22-4) meet in the co-main event. Ige aims to cement his positioning in the featherweight Top 15 while Jackson looks to leverage his four-fight winning streak, having won five of six since returning to the UFC fold in the fall of 2020, to enter the Top 15.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, joined by Paul Felder and two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz.  Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 1/13 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Strickland vs. Imavov ESPN2
6:05 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Strickland vs. Imavov ESPN+
Sat. 1/14 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov (Prelims) ESPN+
(English & Spanish)
7 p.m. UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov (Main Card)
10 p.m. UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Strickland vs. Imavov ESPN+

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

7 p.m. Main Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov  

 

 

 

 

ESPN+ (English & Spanish)
Co-Main Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson
Undercard Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov
Undercard Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington
Undercard Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos
4 p.m. Feature Claudio Ribeiro vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
Undercard Mateus Rebecki vs. Nick Fiore
Undercard Javid Basharat vs. Matheus Mendonca
Undercard Allan Nascimento vs. Carlos Hernandez
Undercard Dan Argueta vs. Nick Aguirre
Undercard Charles Johnson vs. Jimmy Flick
Undercard Priscila Cachoeira vs. Sijara Eubanks

