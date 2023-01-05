XFL and ESPN Announce 2023 Schedule

Season kicks off on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 3 pm ET on ABC with the Vegas Vipers facing the Arlington Renegades at Choctaw Stadium

Season tickets now available and single game tickets on sale starting January 12, 2023. For more information, please visit: www.xfl.com/tickets

Arlington, TX and Bristol, CT – The XFL today announced its 2023 schedule in partnership with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN, the exclusive broadcast partner of the XFL.

Key details:

All 43 XFL games (40 regular season games, two playoffs, one championship) will be featured on a combination of ABC (7 games), ESPN and ESPN2 (22 games), and FX (15 games).

All XFL games will be streamed on ESPN+ in the U.S. and simulcasted in 142 countries around the world.

“Through the global scale and support of Disney and ESPN, our fans will have multiple options to access and experience the XFL across broadcast, cable, and streaming,” said Russ Brandon, XFL President, “With six weeks until kickoff, we are excited about our partnership and the immersive game day viewing experience that our collaboration will provide viewers.”

Tim Reed, ESPN Vice President, Programming & Acquisitions, added, “Throughout the 2023 XFL season, each platform will have unique opportunities to showcase key moments, from the Championship on ABC, Playoffs on ESPN and ESPN2 and a big opening weekend with games on ESPN, ABC and FX. We are also excited to provide another innovative offering for ESPN+ subscribers, with every game available live.”

The eight XFL teams are split into two divisions: XFL North (D.C. Defenders, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis Battlehawks, Vegas Vipers) and XFL South (Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas).

“The alignment of our divisions creates instant rivalries and an added level of excitement,” added Brandon. “Fans at every XFL game will experience the energy and passion these players bring to the game while being immersed in a stadium experience designed to bring them closer to the action on the field.”

Opening weekend will kick off on Saturday, February 18, with the Arlington Renegades hosting the Vegas Vipers at Choctaw Stadium on ABC starting at 3 pm ET. Additional opening weekend matchups include:

Saturday, February 18 : Orlando Guardians vs. Houston Roughnecks at TDECU Stadium at 8:30 pm ET on ESPN/FX and ESPN+

: Orlando Guardians vs. Houston Roughnecks at TDECU Stadium at 8:30 pm ET on ESPN/FX and ESPN+ Sunday, February 19 : St. Louis Battlehawks vs. San Antonio Brahmas at The Alamodome; at 3 pm ET on ABC and ESPN+

: St. Louis Battlehawks vs. San Antonio Brahmas at The Alamodome; at 3 pm ET on ABC and ESPN+ Sunday, February 19: Seattle Sea Dragons vs. D.C. Defenders at Audi Field in primetime at 8 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN will also televise the 2023 XFL Playoffs, which will take place on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, on ESPN and ESPN2, respectively, and streamed on ESPN+. The XFL Championship game is set for Saturday, May 13, at 3 pm ET on ABC and streamed on ESPN+.

The Vegas Vipers will play their home games at Cashman Field, a 10,000-seat venue in downtown Las Vegas. Fans will have access to parking, concessions, and tailgating areas before Vipers games during the season. For more details about the venue and season ticket deposits, please visit www.xfl.com//teams/las-vegas. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a future date.

Season tickets are now available for purchase at XFL.com/tickets, and single-game tickets for all teams other than Vegas will go on sale on January 12, 2023. Season tickets have two membership levels, gold and silver, which include exclusive benefits such as priority access to fan events, game day access to on-field experiences, merchandise discounts, and much more.

2023 XFL SCHEDULE

DATE Time (ET) Teams (Away vs. Home) NETWORK Week 1 Saturday, February 18, 2023 3:00PM Vegas Vipers vs Arlington Renegades ABC Saturday, February 18, 2023 8:30PM Orlando Guardians vs Houston Roughnecks ESPN/FX Sunday, February 19, 2023 3:00PM St. Louis Battlehawks vs San Antonio Brahmas ABC Sunday, February 19, 2023 8:00PM Seattle Sea Dragons vs D.C. Defenders ESPN Week 2 Thursday, February 23, 2023 9:00PM St. Louis Battlehawks vs Seattle Sea Dragons FX Saturday, February 25, 2023 7:00PM D.C. Defenders vs Vegas Vipers FX Sunday, February 26, 2023 4:00PM San Antonio Brahmas vs Orlando Guardians ESPN Sunday, February 26, 2023 7:00PM Arlington Renegades vs Houston Roughnecks ESPN2 Week 3 Saturday, March 4, 2023 7:00PM Seattle Sea Dragons vs Vegas Vipers FX Sunday, March 5, 2023 1:00PM St. Louis Battlehawks vs D.C. Defenders FX Sunday, March 5, 2023 4:00PM Orlando Guardians vs Arlington Renegades FX Sunday, March 5, 2023 8:00PM San Antonio Brahmas vs Houston Roughnecks ESPN2 Week 4 Saturday, March 11, 2023 7:00PM Houston Roughnecks vs Orlando Guardians FX Saturday, March 11, 2023 10:00PM San Antonio Brahmas vs Seattle Sea Dragons FX Sunday, March 12, 2023 4:00PM Arlington Renegades vs St. Louis Battlehawks ESPN2 Sunday, March 12, 2023 7:00PM Vegas Vipers vs D.C. Defenders ESPN2 Week 5 Thursday, March 16, 2023 9:00PM Houston Roughnecks vs Seattle Sea Dragons FX Saturday, March 18, 2023 7:00PM D.C. Defenders vs St. Louis Battlehawks FX Saturday, March 18, 2023 10:00PM Orlando Guardians vs Vegas Vipers FX Sunday, March 19, 2023 10:00PM Arlington Renegades vs San Antonio Brahmas ESPN2 Week 6 Saturday, March 25, 2023 1:30PM Seattle Sea Dragons vs Orlando Guardians ESPN Saturday, March 25, 2023 7:00PM St. Louis Battlehawks vs Vegas Vipers FX Sunday, March 26, 2023 3:00PM San Antonio Brahmas vs Arlington Renegades ABC Monday, March 27, 2023 7:00PM Houston Roughnecks vs

D.C. Defenders FX Week 7 Friday, March 31, 2023 7:00PM Seattle Sea Dragons vs Arlington Renegades FX Saturday, April 1, 2023 3:00PM St. Louis Battlehawks vs Houston Roughnecks ESPN2 Saturday, April 1, 2023 6:00PM San Antonio Brahmas vs Vegas Vipers ESPN Sunday, April 2, 2023 7:00PM D.C. Defenders vs Orlando Guardians FX Week 8 Saturday, April 8, 2023 1:00PM Vegas Vipers vs St. Louis Battlehawks ESPN Saturday, April 8, 2023 4:00PM Arlington Renegades vs Orlando Guardians ESPN Sunday, April 9, 2023 3:00PM Houston Roughnecks vs San Antonio Brahmas ABC Sunday, April 9, 2023 7:00PM D.C. Defenders vs Seattle Sea Dragons ESPN2 Week 9 Saturday, April 15, 2023 12:30PM Vegas Vipers vs Houston Roughnecks ABC Saturday, April 15, 2023 7:00PM Orlando Guardians vs San Antonio Brahmas ESPN2 Sunday, April 16, 2023 12:00PM Arlington Renegades vs D.C. Defenders ESPN Sunday, April 16, 2023 3:00PM Seattle Sea Dragons vs St. Louis Battlehawks ESPN Week 10 Saturday, April 22, 2023 12:00PM Orlando Guardians vs St. Louis Battlehawks ESPN Saturday, April 22, 2023 3:00PM D.C Defenders vs San Antonio Brahmas ABC Sunday, April 23, 2023 3:00PM Houston Roughnecks vs Arlington Renegades ESPN Sunday, April 23, 2023 9:00PM Vegas Vipers vs Seattle Sea Dragons ESPN2 Week 11 Saturday, April 29, 2023 7:00PM Semifinal #1 ESPN2 Sunday, April 30, 2023 3:00PM Semifinal #2 ESPN Week 13 Saturday, May 13, 2023 3:00PM XFL Championship Game ABC

For more information on the 2023 schedules and broadcast details, please visit: https://www.xfl.com/schedule

Digital assets for the XFL can be found here: XFL.photoshelter.com/galleries

For more information, visit XFL.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

ABOUT XFL

The XFL’s ownership group, led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners, is building a fan-first, fast-paced global professional football league with innovative rules and enhanced 360 game experience. The XFL will bring entertainment to world class football, with the goal of advancing the game of football and expanding player opportunities when it launches in February 2023.

