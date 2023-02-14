February 14, 2023

2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Headlines Six Exclusive Games this Week on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

Stadium Series “All-12” Alternate Presentation Saturday on ESPN+

Two Editions of The Point Tuesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

42 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The NHL regular season continues this week with six exclusive games across ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, headlined by the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Saturday, February 18, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.

ESPN’s first outdoor NHL game features a Metropolitan Division showdown between the division-leading Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals from Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of North Carolina State University in Raleigh. Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznestov and the Capitals face off against Sebastian Aho, Martin Necas and the Hurricanes – one of the hottest teams in the league, winning nine of its last 11 games. The Stadium Series will also offer a unique “All-12” alternate presentation featuring aerial coverage using the Supracam to fly across the entire length of the stadium to showcase all 12 players on the ice at one time during play, exclusively available on ESPN+.

Starting off the week’s games on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers visit the St. Louis Blues in an interconference matchup at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu. The Blues are back in action Thursday as they host the New Jersey Devils and Dougie Hamilton – currently in second place in the Metropolitan Division – at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

NHL action continues Friday out west as the Los Angeles Kings take on the Anaheim Ducks in a Pacific Division matchup at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Sunday features a doubleheader on ESPN+/Hulu, showcasing the Connor McDavid-led Edmonton Oilers facing the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche in a Western Conference Final rematch from last season at 3 p.m. ET. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Mitchell Marner visit the Chicago Blackhawks and Patrick Kane at 6 p.m. ET.

Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 42 live out-of-market league games this week.

