February 14, 2023
2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Headlines Six Exclusive Games this Week on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu
Stadium Series “All-12” Alternate Presentation Saturday on ESPN+
Two Editions of The Point Tuesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
42 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
The NHL regular season continues this week with six exclusive games across ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, headlined by the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Saturday, February 18, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.
ESPN’s first outdoor NHL game features a Metropolitan Division showdown between the division-leading Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals from Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of North Carolina State University in Raleigh. Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznestov and the Capitals face off against Sebastian Aho, Martin Necas and the Hurricanes – one of the hottest teams in the league, winning nine of its last 11 games. The Stadium Series will also offer a unique “All-12” alternate presentation featuring aerial coverage using the Supracam to fly across the entire length of the stadium to showcase all 12 players on the ice at one time during play, exclusively available on ESPN+.
Starting off the week’s games on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers visit the St. Louis Blues in an interconference matchup at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu. The Blues are back in action Thursday as they host the New Jersey Devils and Dougie Hamilton – currently in second place in the Metropolitan Division – at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.
NHL action continues Friday out west as the Los Angeles Kings take on the Anaheim Ducks in a Pacific Division matchup at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Sunday features a doubleheader on ESPN+/Hulu, showcasing the Connor McDavid-led Edmonton Oilers facing the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche in a Western Conference Final rematch from last season at 3 p.m. ET. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Mitchell Marner visit the Chicago Blackhawks and Patrick Kane at 6 p.m. ET.
Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tuesday, Feb. 14
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|The Point
The Point with Arda Öcal and Kevin Weekes will cover top storylines in the league and preview the Panthers vs. Blues matchup later that evening.
|Host: Arda Öcal
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Florida Panthers at St. Louis Blues
The Florida Panthers (26-23-6) and Matthew Tkachuk, fresh off his MVP All-Star Game performance, attempt to play themselves back towards a playoff spot when they visit the Blues (24-25-3) at Enterprise Arena.
|Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Dom Moore
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Kevin Weekes
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Wednesday, Feb. 15
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Thursday, Feb. 16
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|The Point
The Point with John Buccigross and Barry Melrose will cover top storylines in the league and preview the Devils vs. Blues matchup later that evening.
|Host: John Buccigross
Analysts: Barry Melrose
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|New Jersey Devils at St. Louis Blues
The Devils (34-13-5) and Dougie Hamilton – currently second in goals and fourth in points among NHL Defensemen – travel to St. Louis to take on the Blues (24-25-3) as one of the most consistent teams in the league, winning 11 of its last 15 games.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Brian Boucher
Reporter: Leah Hextall
In Studio: John Buccigross, Barry Melrose
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Friday, Feb. 17
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks
The Kings (29-18-7) and Kevin Fiala visit the Ducks (17-31-6) at Honda Center in a Pacific Division matchup, where the Kings aim to stay in playoff contention in arguably the most hotly contested division race.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
Reporter: Linda Cohn
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|12 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|8 p.m.
|ABC/ESPN+
|2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series
Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes
The Capitals (28-21-6) visit the Hurricanes (34-10-8) in the outdoor showcase event at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium. Alex Ovechkin and team aim to play themselves back into the playoff picture against the Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division.
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporters: Emily Kaplan, Kevin Weekes, Marty Smith
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|All-12 Alternate Presentation:
Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes
“All-12” alternate presentation features aerial coverage using the Supracam to fly over the entire length of the stadium to showcase all 12 players on the ice at one time during play.
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporters: Emily Kaplan, Kevin Weekes
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban
|2 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Sunday, Feb. 19
|3 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche
The Oilers (30-19-5) led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl visit the defending Stanley Cup Champion Avalanche (28-19-4), Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar in a matchup full of star power at Ball Arena.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Brian Boucher
Reporter: Leah Hextall
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Barry Melrose
|6 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Blackhawks
The Maple Leafs (32-14-8) along with Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner face Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks (16-30-5) in an interconference game at the United Center.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Barry Melrose
|12:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 42 live out-of-market league games this week.
*Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com for more than 1,050 NHL Power Play out-of-market games this season.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
