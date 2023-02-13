Baseball is Back! ESPN and ESPN+ to Carry Ten 2023 MLB Spring Training Games Beginning February 27

Multiple Appearances by the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge, Fresh off 2022 American League MVP’s Historic 62-Home Run Season

Sunday Night Baseball Team of Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez and Buster Olney to Call New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals on February 27

ESPN today announced its 2023 Major League Baseball Spring Training schedule, which begins on February 27. Eleven MLB Clubs will be in action across ESPN and ESPN+, including the World Series Champion Houston Astros and the National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies.

Game coverage begins on ESPN with the St. Louis Cardinals and 2022 National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt hosting the New York Mets and Pete Alonso from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Karl Ravech, World Series Champion and analyst David Cone, analyst Eduardo Perez and reporter Buster Olney will provide commentary for the game at 1 p.m. ET.

The schedule continues on February 28 as the defending World Series Champion Houston Astros and José Altuve visit the Mets at 1 p.m. from Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Kevin Brown will call the game with Olympic Gold Medalist and analyst Jessica Mendoza and 2022 BBWAA Career Excellence Award-winner Tim Kurkjian.

The New York Yankees and 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge, fresh off his history-making 62-home run season, host the Washington Nationals on March 1 at 1 p.m. from Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. Brown, Mendoza and Kurkjian will be on the call.

ESPN’s four-game slate concludes on March 2, at 12 p.m. as the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers host the Philadelphia Phillies and Kyle Schwarber from JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. Ravech, Perez, Kurkjian and Olney will provide commentary.

In addition, Alden Gonzalez, Joon Lee, Buster Olney, Jeff Passan, Marly Rivera and Jesse Rogers all will be spending time between Arizona and Florida, reporting for ESPN.com and Sportscenter.

ESPN Spring Training Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Platform(s) Commentators Mon, Feb. 27 1 p.m. New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals ESPN, ESPN App Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney Tue, Feb. 28 1 p.m. Houston Astros vs. New York Mets ESPN, ESPN App Kevin Brown, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian Wed, Mar. 1 1 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. New York Yankees ESPN, ESPN App Kevin Brown, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Kurkjian Thu, Mar. 2 12 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox ESPN, ESPN App Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian, Buster Olney

ESPN+ will stream six spring training games, a game every day, beginning on March 23 through March 28. The schedule will lead into the ESPN+ daily regular season games, which start on March 30, Opening Day. The ESPN+ slate includes two appearances by the New York Yankees, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Toronto Blue Jays. MLB games on ESPN+ are subject to local blackout restrictions.

ESPN+ Spring Training Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Platform(s) Thu, Mar. 23 1 p.m. New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals ESPN+, ESPN App Fri, Mar. 24 6 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays ESPN+, ESPN App Sat, Mar. 25 6 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets ESPN+, ESPN App Sun, Mar. 26 1 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees ESPN+, ESPN App Mon, Mar. 27 9 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels ESPN+, ESPN App Tue, Mar. 28 1 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox ESPN+, ESPN App

As previously announced, ESPN will exclusively televise 2023 MLB Opening Night Telecast Presented by Frontdoor on March 30 as the World Series Champion Houston Astros host the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The telecast begins at 7 p.m. ET.

All ESPN MLB games and programming are also available to stream on the ESPN App.

