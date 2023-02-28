ACC Network Heads to Greensboro for Ally ACC Women’s and New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournaments

Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round through Semifinal Games and New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament First Round Games Exclusively on ACCN

Surrounding live coverage throughout Champ Week of ACC Women’s and Men’s Tournaments

Nothing But Net, ACC PM Live from the Greensboro Coliseum

ACC Basketball Awards Announced on ACC PM

Nothing But Net: Selection Special Sunday, March 12

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, is set for nearly two weeks of dedicated coverage of the 2023 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Nothing But Net, ACCN’s signature basketball program and ACC PM, ACCN’s weekday afternoon show, will provide expansive surrounding coverage of both tournaments beginning Wednesday, March 1.

ACCN to exclusively present the First Round through Semifinals of the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and surrounding “Ladies Night” coverage

ACCN will exclusively televise the first round through semifinals of the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (March 1-5) which tips off Champ Week Presented by Principal. Additionally, the Nothing But Net “Ladies Night” squad of host Kelsey Riggs, Lexie Brown, Kelly Gramlich, Ivory Latta and Muffet McGraw will be live from Greensboro with insight and analysis throughout. ACCN will provide exclusive postgame coverage of the first (March 1), second (March 2) and quarterfinal (March 3) round games each of those evenings on Nothing But Net, as well as pre and postgame shows ahead of the semifinals (March 4) and championship games (March 5).

Pam Ward and Stephanie White will call the early session action for the first round through quarterfinals, while Jenn Hildreth and Debbie Antonelli have the evening sessions. Beth Mowins and Antonelli will team up again to call the semifinal and championship games on ACCN and ESPN, and Angel Gray will report from the sidelines for all 14 games of the tournament.

New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament

The entertainment continues two days later as the New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament begins with first-round games from the Greensboro Coliseum on Tuesday, March 7, exclusively on ACCN. Wes Durham and Jordan Cornette will call the first two games at 2 and 4:30 p.m. ET, while Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander and Andraya Carter have the final game of the day slated for 7 p.m.

ESPN and ESPN2 will carry the New York Life ACC Tournament second round (March 8), quarterfinals (March 9) and semifinals (March 10), while ESPN has the championship game on Saturday, March 11 at 8:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net with Joel Berry, Carlos Boozer, Luke Hancock and host Kelsey Riggs will be live onsite with pre and postgame, and halftime coverage surrounding the first-round games on March 7. The foursome will be back each evening following the second round and quarterfinals games on Wednesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 9, respectively with an hour postgame show providing a full recap of the day’s action.

Additionally, Nothing But Net will have an 30-minute pre-game show ahead of the tournament semifinals on Friday, March 10, beginning at 6:30 p.m., and a hour postgame show following the games. Championship Saturday features 30 minutes of Nothing But Net at 8 p.m., previewing the title game matchup, and an hour postgame with complete championship reaction.

ACC PM on Location

ACC PM will be live on site from 4-6 p.m., Thursday and Friday, March 2 and 3 ahead of the Ally ACC Women’s Tournament Second and Quarterfinal round night sessions, and again on Friday, March 10 to preview the New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Semifinals. The program, hosted by Mark Packer and Taylor Tannebaum, will include matchup breakdowns, interviews, special guests, post-round reaction and commentary from around the league.

ACC Basketball Awards Announced on ACC PM

The 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference men’s and women’s basketball awards will be announced exclusively on ACC PM in advance of their respective tournaments. The ACC women’s basketball Player, Rookie, Defensive Player, Sixth Player, Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year awards will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 5 p.m., while the men’s basketball All-ACC Teams, along with Player, Rookie, Defensive Player, Most Improved Player, Sixth Man and Coach of the Year will unveiled on Monday, March 6 at 5 p.m.

Postgame Press Conferences Available on ACCNX

Postgame press conferences featuring head coaches and student-athletes will be streamed live on ACCNX following each game of the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament. Championship trophy presentations will also be carried live postgame on Nothing But Net.

Nothing But Net Selection Show Special

ACCN will have a special episode of Nothing But Net surrounding the men’s and women’s NCAA tournament selection shows on Sunday, March 12. Kelsey Riggs will be back in ACCN’s Bristol, Conn., studio to host Nothing But Net: Selection Special Sunday at 9 p.m., for complete reaction and analysis of the matchups with both men’s and women’s studio teams following the men’s and women’s tournament selections.

ACCN social will provide on-site, behind-the-scenes coverage from the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and New York Life ACC Men’s Tournament. Fans can follow along with ACCN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Champ Week Presented by Principal: Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament

(Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C.)

Date Time (ET) Event Network Wed, March 1 12:30 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN 1 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Angel Gray ACCN 3:30 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Angel Gray ACCN 6:30 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray ACCN 8:30 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN Thu, March 2 11 a.m. Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Angel Gray ACCN 2 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Angel Gray ACCN 4 p.m. ACC PM 6 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray ACCN 8 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray ACCN 10 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN Fri, March 3 11 a.m. Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #1 Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Angel Gray ACCN 2 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #2 Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Angel Gray ACCN 4 p.m. ACC PM ACCN 6 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #3 Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray ACCN 8 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #4 Jenn Hildreth, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray ACCN 10 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN Sat, March 4 11:30 a.m. Nothing But Net ACCN Noon Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #1 Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray ACCN 2 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN 2:30 p.m. Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #2 Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray ACCN 4:30 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN Sun, March 5 Noon Nothing But Net ACCN 1 pm Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Final Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray ESPN 3 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN

Champ Week Presented by Principal: New York Life ACC Men’s Tournament

(Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C.)

Date Time (ET) Event Network Tue, March 7 1:30 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN 2 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament First Round Wes Durham, Jordan Cornette ACCN 4:30 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament First Round Wes Durham, Jordan Cornette ACCN 7 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament First Round Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Andraya Carter ACCN 9 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN Wed, March 8 Noon New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Second Round Dave O’Brien, Jay Bilas, Holly Rowe ESPN 2 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Basketball Second Round Dave O’Brien, Jay Bilas, Holly Rowe ESPN 7 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Second Round Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Andraya Carter ESPN2 9 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Second Round Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Andraya Carter ESPN2 11:30 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN Thu, March 9 12:30 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #1 Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Holly Rowe ESPN 2:30 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #2 Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Holly Rowe ESPN 7 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #3 Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Andraya Carter ESPN 9 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #4 Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Andraya Carter ESPN 11:30 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN Fri, March 10 4 p.m. ACC PM ACCN 6 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN 7 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #1 Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Holly Rowe ESPN 9 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #2 Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Holly Rowe ESPN 11:30 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN Sat, March 11 8 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN 8:30 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Holly Rowe ESPN 10:30 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN Sun, March 12 9 p.m. Nothing But Net: Selection Special ACCN

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DISH Network, Frontier, fuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers.