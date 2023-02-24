Carabao Cup Final, FA Cup Fifth Round, LaLiga’s Madrid Derby, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, Feb. 24- Mar. 1

Carabao Cup Final: Manchester United vs. Newcastle Exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish (Sun. 11:30 a.m. ET)

Fulham FC-Leeds United in Matchup of American Stars: Emirates FA CUP Fifth Round Matches Exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish (Tues. Feb. 28)

LaLiga’s Madrid Derby: Real Madrid vs. Atlético de Madrid (Sat.) on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes

All Bundesliga Matches exclusively on ESPN+: No. 1 FC Bayern München ( vs. No. 3 Union Berlin) on Sun.

Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AZ Alkmaar and No. 3 AFC Ajax exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish

Carabao Cup Final

English Premier League’s No. 3 Manchester United takes on No. 5 Newcastle United in Sunday’s highly anticipated Carabao Cup Final at 11:30 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+ in English (Jon Champion and Stewart Robson) and Spanish (German Sosa and Marcelo Espina).

An ESPNFC Pregame show begins at 10:30 a.m. ET with Dan Thomas, Craig Burley and Shaka Hislop in the studio and Alexis Nunes, Nedum Onuoah and Don Hutchison reporting from Wembley Stadium and is available on ESPN+, the ESPN App and on ESPNFC YouTube.



Behind-the-scenes looks from Wembley Stadium will be shared across ESPN Social handles and ESPNFC for Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.

This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule



Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

The exclusive coverage of 2022-2023 FA Cup on ESPN+ continues with the livestream of all matches in the Fifth Round on Tuesday, Feb. 28 through Wednesday, March 1. Three of the top four clubs in English Premier League standings will make appearances: No. 2 Manchester City FC (at Bristol City on Tuesday); No. 3 Manchester United (vs. West Ham United) and No. 4 Tottenham Hotspur (at Sheffield United), both on Wednesday.

FA Cup matchup of U.S. stars: The most intriguing game in this round is Fulham FC vs. Leeds United – a match that will likely have five U.S. Men’s National Team stars playing on the field. Fulham first-team American defenders Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson will host Leeds United triad of American players Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Weston McKinnie at Craven Cottage, the oldest football stadium in London, on Tuesday at 2:45 p.m.

Date Time (ET) Match Platform(s) Tues, Feb 28 2:15 p.m. Stoke City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Leicester City vs. Blackburn Rovers ESPN+ 2:15 p.m. ESPNFC Pregame Show

Previewing Fulham vs. Leeds and Bristol City vs. Manchester City with Dan Thomas, Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and Kasey Keller in the studio.

Don Hutchison is reporting from Craven Cottage, Fulham.

Alexis Nunes is reporting from Ashton Gate, Bristol. ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Fulham vs. Leeds United ESPN+ 3 p.m. Bristol City vs. Manchester City

English Commentary: Jon Champion and Stewart Robson

Spanish Commentary: Miguel Simon and Maecelo Espona ESPN+ Wed, Mar 1 2:15 p.m. Southampton vs. Grimsby Town ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Burnley vs. Fleetwood Town ESPN+ 2:15 p.m. ESPNFC Pregame Show

ahead of both Manchester United vs. West Ham and Sheffield United vs. Tottenham with Dan Thomas, Shaka Hislop, Steve Nicol and Kasey Keller in the studio.

Nedum Onuoha is reporting from Old Trafford in Manchester. ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Manchester United vs. West Ham

English Commentary: Jon Champion and Craig Burley

Spanish Commentary: Alejandro Calumite and Santiago Russo ESPN+ 2:55 p.m. Sheffield United vs. Tottenham Hotspur ESPN+

LaLiga

Saturday’s Madrid Derby – LaLiga champions Real Madrid vs. crosstown rival Atlético de Madrid at Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid – will headline all 10 Matchday 23 games streaming live on ESPN+, with select matches on ESPN Deportes. On Sunday, FC Barcelona, atop LaLiga standings and looking for its 19-game unbeaten record in all competitions, will travel to Estadio Mediterráneo to face UD Almeria on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

LaLiga Studio Shows

Bundesliga

All Bundesliga Matchday 22 games this weekend will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, headlined by No. 1 FC Bayern München (vs. No. 3 Union Berlin, Sun. at 11:30 a.m.) and No. 2 Borussia Dortmund (vs. TSG Hoffenheim, Sat. at 9:30 a.m.).

Eredivisie

The top three – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 Ajax, No. 3 AZ Alkmaar – in the Dutch league are in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Eredivisie schedule (All times ET):

