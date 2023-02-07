Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler to Coach The Ultimate Fighter Season 31

Premieres Exclusively on ESPN Tuesday, May 30 at 10 p.m ET

Las Vegas – The 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter is set to be the biggest in the show’s history, as former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor and No. 5 ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler go head-to-head as coaches. Following the series, which exclusively debuts Tuesday, May 30, on ESPN, the two coaches will prepare to square off later this year, on a date to be determined. Contestants will be announced soon.

The entire twelve episode season of The Ultimate Fighter 31 will air exclusively on ESPN, with one episode out each Tuesday beginning May 30 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Episodes will be available to stream on demand on ESPN+ at 11 p.m., following the conclusion of their network debut. In addition, UFC fans can re-watch all 30 previous seasons of TUF on ESPN+, the industry-leading sports streaming service.

Former UFC double champion McGregor (22-6, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland) returns to The Ultimate Fighter after previously serving as a coach on season 22. He will look to impart the skills and experience that have earned him victories over former UFC champions Eddie Alvarez, Jose Aldo and Max Holloway. McGregor now has his sights set on adding another successful season of The Ultimate Fighter to his renowned resume before locking horns with Chandler later in the year.

Chandler (23-8, fighting out of Nashville, Tenn.) is widely considered to be among the most exciting athletes on the UFC roster. An All-American wrestler with knockout power, Chandler has earned thrilling victories over Tony Ferguson and Dan Hooker. He now intends to make the most of the biggest opportunity of his career by coaching his team to victory and spoiling McGregor’s return to the Octagon.

The Ultimate Fighter is the iconic reality television series that has introduced millions of new and die-hard fans to future UFC champions and top contenders. Those whose careers have been shaped by their participation in The Ultimate Fighter include: Julianna Pena, Kamaru Usman, Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Rose Namajunas, Michael Bisping, Robert Whittaker, Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, T.J. Dillashaw, Matt Serra, Michael Chiesa, Al Iaquinta, Kelvin Gastelum, Uriah Hall and many others.

