Emmy Award-Winning SC Featured Storytelling Series Kicks Off on SportsCenter This Weekend

ESPN’s award-winning SC Featured storytelling brand will return for a new season Sunday, Feb. 19, on SportsCenter, continuing the decades-old tradition of the Sunday feature in ESPN’s signature news and information program.

“The SC Featured brand has become synonymous with powerful storytelling and we are excited to share what we have planned for 2023,” said José Morales, Vice President, Production, ESPN Features, who oversees SC Featured.

SC Featured stories air on SportsCenter during the months of the NFL offseason and the new season opens with a tie to last weekend’s Super Bowl – “I’m Going to Disney” will examine the magical, post-game celebration phrase throughout the years.

The segment will premiere in the 8 a.m. ET hour of Sunday’s SportsCenter, re-air in the 11 p.m. program and then air again in other editions. SC Featured segments also are available on demand in an exclusive archive on ESPN+.

SC Featured began in 2002 as the SportsCenter Sunday Feature and was rebranded SC Featured in 2013. The ESPN Features Unit, which produces SC Featured and was also created in 2002, has received 126 Sports Emmy Award nominations resulting in 19 Emmys.

SC Featured has received 44 Sports Emmy Award nominations and won five Emmys since it was branded in 2013. SC Featured has also won eight Edward R. Murrow Journalism Awards in the past seven years, with “A Father’s Resilience” the brand’s most recent Murrow recipient in 2022.

“Our producers are some of the very best in the industry and they continue to deliver compelling and distinct content year after year,” said Morales.

Stories scheduled for the first three weeks of SC Featured (schedule subject to change):

Feb. 19 – I’m Going to Disney – Thirty-six years since Giants QB Phil Simms first said it, the iconic phrase “I’m going to Disney” has been exclaimed by the Super Bowl winning team in its post-game celebration. SC Featured will examine that magical moment through the years.

Feb. 26 – Lady Wolves – The 1982 Cheyney State Lady Wolves Basketball team is the first and only HBCU Women’s or Men’s Basketball program to compete in an NCAA Division I Final Four or Championship game. For Black History Month, SC Featured highlights the team’s official nomination to the 2023 James Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ballot.

March 5 – Dunia – As a six-year-old boy, Dunia Sibomana narrowly survived a violent chimpanzee attack in his native Congo. In 2015, as an eight-year-old, Dunia came to the United States in need of rare facial reconstructive surgery at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital. Six years later, he became a New York State high school wrestling champion.

