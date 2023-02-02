ESPN and ACC Network to Celebrate Michael Jordan Across Platforms and Programming on 2/3/23

Programming and content dedicated to “His Airness” across ESPN and ACCN studio shows

ACCN to air four classic North Carolina men’s basketball games

ESPN and ACC Network (ACCN) will celebrate one of the greatest basketball players of all-time – Michael Jordan – on Friday, Feb. 3 (2/3/23), playing off the iconic jersey No. 23 that Jordan wore throughout his Hall of Fame basketball career – both in college at the University of North Carolina and in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls.

On Michael Jordan Day, ESPN will feature content and highlights of “His Airness” across multiple studio shows, while ACCN will exclusively air four North Carolina men’s basketball games from the 1981, ‘83 and ‘84 seasons spotlighting the legendary Tar Heel.

ESPN studio shows offering MJ content and highlights include the 7 a.m. ET, noon and 6 p.m. editions of SportsCenter, Get Up (8 a.m.), First Take (10 a.m.) and NBA Today (2 p.m.). Additionally, ACCN will have Jordan-related content, interviews and guests during ACC PM (4 p.m.) and Bald Men on Campus (9 p.m.).

Classic North Carolina Games on ACCN

10 a.m. | Kansas vs North Carolina (Nov. 28, 1981)

In his first game of his college career, Jordan scored 12 points as the Tar Heels topped Kansas, 74-67, in Charlotte, N.C.

Noon | North Carolina vs Wake Forest (Jan. 27, 1983)

Jordan led the Tar Heels with 17 points, while Matt Doherty made two free throws with three seconds left to lift North Carolina past Wake Forest, 80-78.

2 p.m. | Virginia at North Carolina (Jan. 18, 1984)

Jordan scored 23 points as the Tar Heels held off the Cavaliers, 69-66. North Carolina led by as many as 21 before Virginia mounted a comeback to cut the lead to one point with under five minutes left to play.

11 p.m. | Duke at North Carolina (March 3, 1984)

In his final home game at North Carolina, Jordan scored 25 points, and added four rebounds and three assists to lead the Tar Heels past rival Duke, 96-83, in double overtime.

Arguably the greatest player in the game of basketball, Jordan helped the Tar Heels to the 1982 NCAA Championship and ACC Tournament title, as well as three straight appearances in the NCAA tournament. While at North Carolina, he earned national player of the year honors (1984), was a two-time consensus first-team all-American (1983, 84), ACC Player of the Year (1984) and a two-time first team all-ACC selection (1983, 84) before achieving one of the most decorated careers in NBA history. During his storied 15-year NBA career, Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA Championships, earned six NBA Finals MVP awards, five NBA Most Valuable Player honors and 14 NBA All-Star selections, and won the NBA scoring title 10 times.

Additional Michael Jordan content on ESPN:

In February 2013, Wright Thompson profiled Michael Jordan on his 50 th birthday for ESPN The Magazine with the longform piece “Michael Jordan Has Not Left The Building.” In 2020, Thompson penned a follow up, “A History of Flight,” on the origins of Jordan.

birthday for ESPN The Magazine with the longform piece “Michael Jordan Has Not Left The Building.” In 2020, Thompson penned a follow up, “A History of Flight,” on the origins of Jordan. In 2020, ESPN and Netflix released the 10-part documentary “The Last Dance” about Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ quest for a sixth NBA Championship in 1998. The entire series, as well as additional content, is available via streaming on ESPN+. To watch.

Michael Jordan Day Across ESPN Platforms

Date Time (ET) Game/Program Platform Fri, Feb. 3 7 a.m. SportsCenter ESPN 8 a.m. Get Up ESPN 10 a.m. First Take ESPN 10 a.m. Kansas vs North Carolina Nov. 28, 1981 ACCN Noon SportsCenter ESPN Noon North Carolina vs Wake Forest Jan. 27, 1983 ACCN 2 p.m. North Carolina vs Virginia Jan. 18, 1984 ACCN 3 p.m. NBA Today ESPN 4 p.m. ACC PM ACCN 6 p.m. SportsCenter ESPN 9 p.m. Bald Men on Campus ACCN 11 p.m. North Carolina vs Duke March 3, 1984 ACCN

