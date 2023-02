ESPN Events Announces Platform and Commentator Lineup for 2023 TaxAct Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield Softball Tournament

The TaxAct Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield, ESPN Events’ owned and operated college softball tournament, returns to the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla. for its fourth year, February 16-19. The one-of-a-kind tournament will feature 16 teams – 12 in the named in the pre-season top 25 – in 40 games over four days. All 40 matchups will be available across ESPN platforms, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network and ESPN+.

Once again, ESPN will deploy an all-star commentator roster to call the non-stop action:

Field 8 (Nightside/ESPN): The voice of softball, Beth Mowins, will call play-by-play, with Michele Smith and Amanda Scarborough serving as analysts. Smith is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time All-American at Oklahoma State, while Scarborough was a two-time All-American, Big 12 Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year at Texas A&M.

Field 8 (Dayside/ESPN2): Tiffany Greene will handle play-by-play duties, joined by three-time All-American and SEC Player of the Year (2014) at Tennessee, Madison Shipman.

Field 9: Play-by-play commentator Mark Neely will join 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Danielle Lawrie for the call on Field 9. Lawrie was a three-time All-American and NCAA Champion (2009) at Washington.

Field 1: Play-by-play commentator Drew Carter will announce the action joined by three-time Arizona All-American, three-time NCAA Champion and National Player of the Year (1996) Jenny Dalton Hill.

Field 3: Mike Couzens will manage play-by-play alongside three-time Alabama All-American and NCAA Champion (2012) Kayla Braud.

For full tournament details, please visit https://www.clearwaterinvitational.com.

2023 TaxAct Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Field Thu, Feb 16 10 a.m. No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPNU 8 1 p.m. No. 19 Duke vs. No. 7 Alabama

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough SEC Network 8 1 p.m. No. 24 Louisiana vs. Indiana

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie ESPNU 9 4 p.m. Nebraska vs. No. 3 Oklahoma State

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie ESPN+ 9 4 p.m. No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 15 Arizona

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough ESPNU 8 7 p.m. Nebraska vs. No. 2 UCLA

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie ESPN+ 9 Fri, Feb 17 10 a.m. No. 15 Arizona vs. Texas A&M

Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud ESPN+ 3 10 a.m. No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 3 Oklahoma State

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPNU 8 12:30 p.m. Indiana vs. Mississippi State

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie SEC Network 9 1 p.m. No. 19 Duke vs. USF

Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud ACC Network 3 1 p.m. No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 4 Florida State

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPNU 8 3 p.m. Mississippi State vs. No. 15 Arizona

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie ESPN+ 9 3 p.m. No. 18 UCF vs. Michigan

Drew Carter, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ 1 4 p.m. No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 2 UCLA

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough ESPN2 8 4 p.m. No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. Nebraska

Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud ACC Network 3 6 p.m. No. 24 Louisiana vs. Michigan

Drew Carter, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ 1 6 p.m. No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 19 Duke

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie ESPN+ 9 7 p.m. Texas A&M vs. No. 18 UCF

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough ESPN+ 8 Sat, Feb 18 10 a.m. No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 4 Florida State

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPNU 8 10 a.m. No. 18 UCF vs. No. 19 Duke

Drew Carter, Kayla Braud ESPN+ 1 10:30 a.m. No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 24 Louisiana

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie ESPN+ 9 10:30 a.m. USF vs. Texas A&M

Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud SEC Network 3 1 p.m. Indiana vs. No. 6 Arkansas

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPN+ 8 1:30 p.m. Michigan vs. No. 3 Oklahoma State

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie ESPN+ 9 1:30 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Nebraska

Drew Carter, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ 1 2:30 p.m. No. 18 UCF vs. No. 7 Alabama

Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud ESPN+ 3 4 p.m. No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 2 UCLA

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough ESPNU 8 4:30 p.m. No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 24 Louisiana

Drew Carter, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ 1 5 p.m. Michigan vs. Mississippi State

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie ESPN+ 9 6 p.m. No. 7 Alabama vs. Indiana

Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud ESPN+ 3 7 p.m. No. 15 Arizona vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough ESPN+ 8 Sun, Feb 19 9 a.m. No. 19 Duke vs. Michigan

Mike Couzens, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ 3 9:30 a.m. Nebraska vs. No. 6 Arkansas

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie SEC Network 9 10 a.m. No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 24 Louisiana

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough ESPNU 8 Noon No. 15 Arizona vs. Indiana

Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud ESPN+ 3 Noon USF vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie ESPN+ 9 1 p.m. No. 24 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Florida State

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough ESPN+ 8 3:30 p.m. Mississippi State vs. USF

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPN+ 9 5 p.m. No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 7 Alabama

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough ESPN 8 8 p.m. Mississippi State vs. No. 18 UCF

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPN2 9

-30-