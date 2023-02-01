ESPN MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel Reveals Annual List of Top 100 MLB Prospects on ESPN+

ESPN MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel released his annual list of the Top 100 Major League Baseball Prospects today on ESPN+. McDaniel’s list, ranking the prospects from one to 100, combines his in-depth analysis with advanced metrics and insight from dozens of industry sources.

The Baltimore Orioles have the top prospect for the second year in a row, with third baseman Gunnar Henderson as McDaniel’s Number 1 MLB prospect. McDaniel calls the Orioles farm system “the class of the sport.” Baltimore has the most prospects on this year’s list with nine players in the top 100.

The Arizona Diamondbacks also headline this year’s list with three players in McDaniel’s top ten: Corbin Carroll, Gabriel Moreno and Jordan Lawlar.

The Cleveland Guardians have seven players in the top 100, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays each have five prospects in this year’s rankings.

Read the entire list on ESPN+.

In addition to the top 100 prospects, in the coming days McDaniel will rank all 30 farm systems, release team-by-team prospect rankings and predict when the top prospects will make the majors in 2023.

