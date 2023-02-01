ESPN NBA Schedule Update: Los Angeles Lakers Visit New Orleans Pelicans on February 4 as LeBron James Pursues Scoring Record

ESPN today announced an addition to its NBA schedule. The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James will visit the New Orleans Pelicans and CJ McCollum on Saturday, February 4, at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Mike Breen, analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson and reporter Lisa Salters will provide commentary. The game will be presented by State Farm.

As of February 1, LeBron James is 89 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

ESPN’S NBA coverage continues with NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Meta Quest at 8:30 p.m. as the Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks. NBA Countdown Delivered by Papa Johns will provide coverage of the night’s action at 8 p.m.

