ESPN Platforms Set to Air More Than 265 Men’s College Lacrosse Games during the 2023 Season

Regular-season schedule features 12 games between preseason ranked teams

No. 1 Virginia hosts No. 2 Maryland on Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m. on ACCN; Cavaliers travel to No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday, March 25 (noon, ESPNU)

ESPNU to carry No. 17 Denver at No. 8 Duke on Feb. 17 in Bill Tierney’s final season at DU

ESPN will present more than 265 men’s college lacrosse games from seven conferences across ESPNU, ACC Network (ACCN), ESPN3, ESPN+ and ACCNX for the 2023 season which begins, Saturday, Feb. 4.

ESPNU will air 26 regular-season matchups featuring teams from the ACC, Big Ten, Ivy League, and the MAAC, as well as Johns Hopkins.

On Saturday, March 25, ESPNU will spotlight top-5 ACC teams as No. 1 Virginia faces No. 5 Notre Dame at noon ET – one of 12 games between preseason-ranked teams on ESPN platforms during the regular season. Additionally, the preseason top-ranked Cavaliers will host reigning NCAA Champion and No. 2 Maryland on Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m. on ACCN.

ESPNU will also have No. 17 Denver at No. 8 Duke on Friday, Feb.17 at 4 p.m. The game features a clash of two of NCAA Division I’s all-time coaching wins leaders, Duke’s John Danowski and Denver’s Bill Tierney, who will retire at the end of the 2023 season.

Additionally, ACCN will televise 14 games, while more than 225 games will be available on ESPN3, ESPN+ and ACCNX via the ESPN App.

ESPNU will also carry the America East, MAAC and Ivy League conference championships games on May 6-7. The Ivy League Tournament semifinals will air on ESPNU on Friday, May 5 at 6 and 8:30 p.m. ET.

Commentators

Anish Shroff and Chris Cotter, along with Jay Alter, Drew Carter, Mark Dixon and Joe Beninati, will handle play-by-play duties throughout the season.

The roster of men’s lacrosse analysts includes:

Quint Kessenich –Two-time winner of the Ensign C. Markland Kelly, Jr. Award as the nation’ best goalie while playing at Johns Hopkins; played professionally with the Baltimore Thunder.

–Two-time winner of the Ensign C. Markland Kelly, Jr. Award as the nation’ best goalie while playing at Johns Hopkins; played professionally with the Baltimore Thunder. Paul Carcaterra – All-American and national champion with Syracuse; played professionally with Major League Lacrosse’s New Jersey Pride and participated in the World Lacrosse Games.

– All-American and national champion with Syracuse; played professionally with Major League Lacrosse’s New Jersey Pride and participated in the World Lacrosse Games. Matt Ward – Tewaaraton Award as most outstanding player in 2006 after leading Virginia to the NCAA Championship; MLL Rookie of the Year while playing for the Washington Bayhawks.

– Tewaaraton Award as most outstanding player in 2006 after leading Virginia to the NCAA Championship; MLL Rookie of the Year while playing for the Washington Bayhawks. Ryan Boyle – All-American and NCAA Champion with Princeton; played professionally in both the National Lacrosse and Major Lacrosse leagues. Helped Team USA to two World Lacrosse titles (2002 and 2010).

– All-American and NCAA Champion with Princeton; played professionally in both the National Lacrosse and Major Lacrosse leagues. Helped Team USA to two World Lacrosse titles (2002 and 2010). Jules Heningburg – All-American and team captain with Rutgers; seventh overall pick in the 2018 MLL Draft before joining the Premier Lacrosse League; three-time PLL All-Star (2019, 2021, 2022).

– All-American and team captain with Rutgers; seventh overall pick in the 2018 MLL Draft before joining the Premier Lacrosse League; three-time PLL All-Star (2019, 2021, 2022). Kyle Harrison – 2005 Tewaaraton Trophy winner; All-American and NCAA Champion with Johns Hopkins; top overall selection in the 2005 MLL Draft; 17-year professional career and nine-time MLL/PLL All-Star.

Weekly schedules and commentators will be available here throughout the season.

Games airing on ESPN platforms are also available on the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

2023 NCAA Championship

ESPN will once again provide complete coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship, beginning with the Men’s NCAA Lacrosse Selection Show on Sunday, May 7 (9:30 p.m., ESPNU). Championship Weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., is set for May 27-29. Details will be announced later this season.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat, Feb. 11 1 p.m. No. 3 Georgetown at Johns Hopkins* ESPN+ Noon Michigan at No. 1 Virginia ACCN Sun, Feb. 12 6 p.m. No. 3 Georgetown at Johns Hopkins* ESPNU Tue, Feb. 14 5 p.m. No. 19 North Carolina at Johns Hopkins ESPNU Fri, Feb. 17 4 p.m. No. 17 Denver at No. 8 Duke ESPNU Sat, Feb. 25 Noon Utah at Johns Hopkins^ ESPN+ 3 p.m. No. 19 North Carolina at Syracuse ACCN Sun, Feb. 26 7:30 a.m. Utah at Johns Hopkins^ ESPNU Sat, March 4 2 p.m. No. 15 St. Joseph’s at Johns Hopkins# ESPN+ Mon, March 6 Noon No. 15 St. Joseph’s at Johns Hopkins# ESPNU Tue, March 7 4 p.m. No. 1 Virginia at Johns Hopkins% ESPN+ Wed, March 8 10 a.m. No. 1 Virginia at Johns Hopkins% ESPNU Sat, March 11 2 p.m. No. 11 Ohio State at No. 5 Notre Dame ACCN 4 p.m. Towson at No. 1 Virginia ACCN Fri, March 17 6 p.m. No. 19 North Carolina at No. 8 Duke ACCN Sat, March 18 2 p.m. No. 2 Maryland at No.1 Virginia ACCN Sun, March 19 Noon Dartmouth at No. 19 North Carolina ACCN 7 p.m. No. 12 Delaware at Johns Hopkins& ESPN+ Mon, March 20 10 a.m. No. 12 Delaware at Johns Hopkins& ESPNU Mon, March 20 7 p.m. Air Force at No. 8 Duke ACCN Wed, March 22 7 p.m. High Point at No. 19 North Carolina ACCN Sat, March 25 Noon No. 1 Virginia at No. 5 Notre Dame ESPNU Sun, March 26 TBD Ivy League ESPNU Fri, March 31 5 p.m. No. 8 Duke at No. 1 Virginia ESPNU Sat, April 1 1 p.m. Michigan at No. 2 Maryland ESPNU 3 p.m. No. 9 Rutgers at Johns Hopkins ESPNU 2 p.m. No. 5 Notre Dame at Syracuse ACCN Sun, April 2 Noon No. 11 Ohio State at Penn State ESPNU Fri, April 7 6 p.m. Michigan at No. 9 Rutgers ESPNU 6 p.m. No. 1 Virginia at No. 19 North Carolina ACCN Sat, April 8 4 p.m. No. 8 Duke at No. 5 Notre Dame ESPNU Wed, April 12 Noon Marist at Siena ESPNU Sat, April 15 Noon No. 1 Virginia at No. 8 Duke ACCN 2 p.m. No. 11 Ohio State at Johns Hopkins ESPNU 4 p.m. Syracuse at No. 19 North Carolina ESPNU Sun, April 16 Noon Penn State at Michigan ESPNU Sat, April 22 Noon No. 19 North Carolina at No. 5 Notre Dame ESPNU 2 p.m. Syracuse at No. 1 Virginia ESPNU Sat, April 29 Noon Syracuse at No. 8 Duke ESPNU Sun, April 30 2 p.m. No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 1 Virginia ACCN Fri, May 5 6 p.m. Ivy League Championship Semifinal #1 ESPNU 8:30 p.m. Ivy League Championship Semifinal #2 ESPNU Sat, May 6 11 a.m. MAAC Championship ESPNU Noon No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 19 North Carolina ACCN 1 p.m. America East Championship ESPNU Sun, May 7 Noon Ivy League Championship ESPNU 9:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Show ESPNU

* No. 3 Georgetown at Johns Hopkins will air tape delay on ESPNU on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.

^ Utah at Johns Hopkins will air tape delay on ESPNU on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 a.m.

# No. 15 St. Joseph’s at Johns Hopkins will air tape delay on ESPNU on Monday, March 6 at Noon

% No. 1 Virginia at Johns Hopkins will air tape delay on ESPNU on Wednesday, March 8 at 10 a.m.

& Delaware at Johns Hopkins will air tape delay on ESPNU on Monday, March 20 at 10 a.m.