ESPN to Provide Multi-Platform Coverage of 2023 NBA All-Star from Salt Lake City

Academy Award-winning Filmmaker Ben Affleck to Introduce Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity GamePlayers and Coaches Live on ESPN

ESPN Radio to Nationally Broadcast NBA All-Star Game, Rising Stars and All-Star Saturday Night

NBA Today Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook Airs Live from Salt Lake City Hosted by Malika Andrews

ESPN Radio will nationally broadcast its 27th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 19, at 7 p.m. ET, as part of ESPN’s multi-platform coverage of 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend from Salt Lake City, Utah. Play-by-play voice Marc Kestecher will describe the NBA All-Star Game over the airwaves with analyst P.J. Carlesimo. Ros Gold-Onwude and Monica McNutt will serve as reporters.

ESPN’s audio coverage of NBA All-Star Weekend events begins with Rising Stars on Friday, February 17, at 9 p.m. ESPN Radio will also broadcast All-Star Saturday Night, including the Kia Skills Challenge, Starry 3-Point Contest and AT&T Slam Dunk at 8 p.m. Mark Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo and Ros Gold-Onwude will describe the events on ESPN Radio.

As previously announced, ESPN will exclusively televise the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, February 17, at 7 p.m., from the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Cassidy Hubbarth returns to host the event, joined by play-by-play commentator Mark Jones and analysts Richard Jefferson and Monica McNutt.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ben Affleck who produced, directed and stars in the upcoming film AIR, which will be exclusively in theaters globally April 5, will take the court prior to the start of the game and introduce the players and coaches live on ESPN.

NBA Today Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, ESPN’s weekday NBA studio show, will air live from Salt Lake City on Thursday, February 16, and Friday, February 17, at 3 p.m. with host Malika Andrews and analysts Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike and Kendrick Perkins. Special guests on Friday’s show include Grammy Award-nominated recording artist and actress Janelle Monáe and WWE Superstar The Miz, who are participating in the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

NBA Crosscourt, the new ESPN+ NBA studio show co-hosted by Cassidy Hubbarth and Ros Gold-Onwude, will have a special segment on Friday looking back at the Top 10 NBA All-Star game dunks. Friday’s edition of Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital NBA show, will stream live on ESPN’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube hosted by Christine Williamson, Gary Striewski and Brian Windhorst. Ronnie 2K will join the show to discuss the All-Star Game and create a dream five-on-five lineup based off 2K ratings.

ESPN.com has a dedicated 2023 NBA All-Star landing page including the weekend’s schedule, lineups, analysis and more.

ESPN Wednesday Doubleheader

ESPN will lead into All-Star coverage with a Wednesday doubleheader tipping off at 7:30 p.m. as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell visit the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid. Ryan Ruocco will provide commentary with analyst Jeff Van Gundy. At 10 p.m. the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James will host the New Orleans Pelicans and Brandon Ingram, with Dave Pasch on the call alongside analyst Mark Jackson and reporter Jorge Sedano.

All ESPN NBA games, shows and content are also available on the ESPN App.

