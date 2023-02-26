ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm Makes Final Women’s Stop of the Season with Full Conference Championship Sunday Coverage on March 5

GameDay set for Championship Sunday live from the SEC Championship on March 5

The third and final GameDay from a women’s college basketball matchup this season

Full Championship Sunday coverage includes Atlantic 10 (Noon ET, ESPNU), ACC (1 p.m., ESPN), SEC (3 p.m., ESPN), Big Ten (5 p.m., ESPN), Pac-12 (5 p.m., ESPN2) and Big South (6 p.m., ESPNU)

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® will travel to Greenville, S.C., for its final women’s college basketball stop of the season on Sunday, March 5 at noon ET (ESPN2). The one-hour show will originate from Bon Secours Wellness Arena, site of the SEC Women’s Basketball Championship, and will cover all the Championship Sunday matchups.

Elle Duncan will host the show with women’s college basketball commentators Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Holly Rowe providing analysis, interviews and features ahead of the full slate of title games. Courtney Lyle joins Peck and Rowe on the SEC Championship Game call at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

Championship Sunday will feature six conference title games across ESPN platforms as part of the network’s comprehensive coverage of the women’s college basketball postseason. The day will begin with the Atlantic 10 Championship (Noon ET, ESPNU) followed by the ACC (1 p.m., ESPN), SEC (3 p.m., ESPN), Big Ten (5 p.m., ESPN), Pac-12 (5 p.m., ESPN2) and Big South (6 p.m., ESPNU). Full details of ESPN’s Champ Week Presented by Principal will be announced in the coming days.

The visit to the SEC Championship marks College GameDay’s third and final women’s college basketball show this season. The schedule tipped off in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 26 when the Tennessee-UConn rivalry was renewed and followed with the first-ever stop at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the Big Ten showdown between Indiana and Iowa on Feb. 26.

Post-season coverage will continue with The NCAA Women’s Selection Special Presented by Capital One live on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. Duncan will once again be joined by Lobo, Peck, Carter and Rowe along with bracketologist Charlie Creme. The show will air on ESPN for the first hour before moving to ESPNU for the NCAA Women’s Selection Special Extended Coverage at 9 p.m.

Additional details on ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One will be released in the coming weeks.

