ESPN’s Record-breaking V Week Fundraising Jumpstarts Jim Valvano 30th Anniversary Speech Celebrations

30th anniversary celebrations include a song recorded by multi-instrumentalist & singer/songwriter Allegra Miles out March 3

A documentary into Valvano’s inspirational 1993 speech and its legacy 30 years later

With support from ESPN fans, employees, and partners, the 2022 V Week helped raise more than $15.56 million for the V Foundation for Cancer Research – setting a new V Week fundraising record. The 2022 totals are a 17.7 percent increase over 2021 fundraising, which was 32 percent higher than 2020.

“It’s incredible to see continued support for the V Foundation year-in and year-out. Jim Valvano’s 1993 ESPYS speech is one of the most memorable sports moments in our history, and is a timeless reminder to ‘never give up,’” said Kevin Martinez, vice president of ESPN Corporate Citizenship. “We are proud of the incredible progress ESPN and the V Foundation have made through fundraising and research as we approach the 30th anniversary of Jim’s iconic speech, and remain committed to accelerating this mission as much as we possibly can.”

News of the fundraising record comes on the heels of Jim Valvano’s 30th anniversary speech celebrations this March with new music, a documentary and more.

AMERICAN IDOL FINALIST ALLEGRA MILES RECORDS SONG BENEFITTING V FOUNDATION

ESPN and the Disney Music Group have collaborated on a new song titled, “Stronger Than You Know.” The song – written by singer/songwriter/producers Brandon Rogers and Nickolas Pingree and recorded by Disney Music Group and multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter Allegra Miles – supports the efforts of the V Foundation’s mission to achieve Victory Over Cancer®.

The song releases March 3 and will be available on Spotify with a portion of any proceeds directly benefiting the V Foundation. Supporters can also give at v.org/donate.

“”Stronger Than You Know” was written to remind those directly impacted by cancer that you’re not alone,” said ESPN Music Director Kevin Wilson. “ESPN, Disney Music Group, and the talented trio of Brendan Rogers, Nickolas Pingree and Allegra Miles cannot wait to hear what fans think of the song, and hope it inspires fans to donate to the V Foundation as it celebrates three decades since Jim inspired us on the ESPYS stage.”

Earlier this year, a snippet from the song was featured in the 2022 V Week Campaign to help generate awareness and funding to those families, friends, and loved ones who are dealing with cancer.

ADDITIONAL PROGRAMMING EFFORTS