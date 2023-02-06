ESPN’s Record-Setting Mornings: Get Up & First Take Both Achieve Most-Watched January Ever

Audiences for ESPN’s top morning shows Get Up and First Take continue to grow. To start the new year, both shows recorded their most-watched month of January ever.

Get Up with Mike Greenberg, averaged 445,000 viewers. An increase of 2 percent vs. 2022 (the previous most-watched Jan. on record).

First Take with Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim, averaged 561,000 viewers. A 12 percent increase from 2022. First Take’s lineup also included a special, on-site show from Tampa ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL Wild Card game.



“The dynamic of consistent, signature voices alongside a rotating team of expert analysts has created a winning combination across both Get Up and First Take,” said David Roberts, ESPN head of NBA and Studio Production. “The content works extremely well for the morning, live audience looking for immediate reactions, but also continues to excel throughout the day across social and digital platforms.”

Get Up & First Take on ESPN YouTube: Segments from both shows continue to lift ESPN’s YouTube Channel long after the live episodes conclude.

In January, Get Up and First Take combined for 100 million views on YouTube. An increase of 2 percent vs. 2022.

Monday Morning Football on ESPN: Both Get Up and First Take continue to be must-watch destinations for fans following NFL Sundays. On First Take, Michael Irvin joins Smith and Qerim each week and goes head-to-head with Smith for the full two hours. On Get Up, Ryan Clark, Rex Ryan and Dan Orlovsky make regular appearances alongside Greenberg on Mondays throughout the football season.

Mondays were the most-watched day of the week in Jan. for both shows Get Up (544,000 avg. viewers), First Take (685,000 avg. viewers)



P18-49 Viewership Growth Continues for First Take: In January, First Take saw a 9 percent viewership increase in the P18-49 demographic, averaging 219,000.

marked First Take’s sixth consecutive month of year-over-year growth in the P18-49 demographic.

-30-