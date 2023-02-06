ESPN’s Signature Super Bowl Week Coverage Combines Live Studio Shows with Multi-Platform Content, Covering Every Angle of Chiefs-Eagles

For an ESPN Super Bowl LVII visual release, please click here

Super Bowl Sunday: Postseason NFL Countdown and NFL PrimeTime Provide Pre- and Postgame; SportsCenter Bookends the Day

Super Bowl Week: First Take, NFL Live, SportsCenter and More from ESPN’s Main Street Tailgate at Historic Old Town Scottsdale, Ariz., Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 8; Get Up Joins on Friday

ESPN+, ESPN.com, Andscape, ESPN Radio/Podcasts, ESPN Deportes, ESPN International and More Add Robust Coverage to the Week

ESPN Brings Super Bowl LVII to More than 80 Million Homes Outside the United States

ESPN’s signature, cross-platform, and all-encompassing Super Bowl week coverage ramps up Wednesday, Feb. 8, with the opening of ESPN’s Main Street Tailgate in Historic Old Town Scottsdale, Ariz., and continues through Super Bowl LVII featuring the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, Feb. 12). ESPN’s Main Street Tailgate will host daily studio shows as ESPN surrounds the NFL’s grand conclusion with live productions, 24-hour news coverage, analysis, guests, predictions and more. ESPN’s Super Bowl Sunday pregame coverage will come from both Scottsdale and inside State Farm Stadium, with postgame coverage live from the field with guests and instant reactions.

Outside the United States, ESPN will distribute Super Bowl LVII to more than 80 million homes in 125+ countries/territories via ESPN platforms in Latin America, Brazil, the Caribbean, Australia/New Zealand, Sub-Saharan Africa and the Netherlands, and via affiliated partners in additional countries.

ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown with Super Bowl Sunday Pregame Coverage; Super Bowl Champions Decorate the Desk

Postseason NFL Countdown will air for four hours (10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET) on Super Bowl Sunday, with three-time Super Bowl Champion and Super Bowl MVP Steve Young, two-time Super Bowl Champion Booger McFarland, Pro Bowl quarterbacks Robert Griffin III and Alex Smith – a former Kansas City Chief, at State Farm Stadium. In Scottsdale, Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss, three-time Super Bowl Champion Tedy Bruschi, Super Bowl XL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and Super Bowl Champion Rex Ryan will be on the set. Veteran Super Bowl hosts Suzy Kolber and Sam Ponder will anchor the coverage, with Kolber in the stadium and Ponder at the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate.

Senior NFL Insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter will be in Scottsdale and NFL reporters Dianna Russini (Chiefs) and Sal Paolantonio (Eagles) will be embedded with the Super Bowl participants.

The show will feature sit-down interviews with quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. More on the show’s programming will be announced in the coming days.

NFL PrimeTime and SportsCenter with SVP Immediately After Super Bowl LVII

Once the confetti falls, NFL PrimeTime (approximately 10:30 p.m.) will come on the air, with Chris Berman covering his 41st Super Bowl and McFarland and Young providing analysis. Players from the winning team will join the show.

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (approximately 11:30 p.m.) will provide more postgame coverage. Super Bowl Champion Ryan Clark and former NFL player and seasoned front office veteran Louis Riddick will join SVP.

ESPN’s Digital Platforms Add to the Day

ESPN’s digital platforms will add to the pre- and postgame coverage, with 10 writers on site covering multiple angles. NFL Nation reporters Tim McManus (Eagles) and Adam Teicher (Chiefs) continue their season-long documentation of each team; insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, as well as feature writers Don Van Natta and Seth Wickersham, will also cover the game. Andscape’s senior NFL writer Jason Reid, author of the critically acclaimed Rise of the Black Quarterbacks: What It Means for America, columnist and writer-at-large Bill Rhoden, and the site’s HBCU reporter Mia Berry will also join them. Contributing to the coverage for the first time is the Lions’ Michael Brockers, a former Super Bowl participant.

ESPN’s digital show Playoff Tailgate on Super Bowl Sunday (5-6 p.m.) will be available on multiple social platforms and the ESPN App with Jason Fitz, Daniel Dopp and Skubie Mageza.

Super Bowl Sunday Programming

Time (ET) Show Platform 7:30 a.m. NFL Matchup ESPN2 8-10 a.m. SportsCenter ESPN 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Postseason NFL Countdown ESPN Approx.: 10:30 p.m. NFL PrimeTime ESPN Approx.: 11:30 p.m. SportsCenter with SVP ESPN

ESPN Broadcasters for Super Bowl LVII Outside the United States

ESPN will have multiple announce teams calling Super Bowl LVII for viewers outside the United States:

Australia and New Zealand: Steve Levy, Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick

Steve Levy, Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick ESPN Brazil: Fernando Nardini, Paulo Antunes and Conrado Giulietti

Fernando Nardini, Paulo Antunes and Conrado Giulietti ESPN Latin America: Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega and John Sutcliffe

ESPN’s Main Street Tailgate at Historic Old Town is Weekday Home

ESPN’s First Take, NFL Live and SportsCenter will have daily shows from Scottsdale (Wednesday – Friday), bringing the Super Bowl atmosphere to viewers at home. On Friday, Get Up joins the party, originating from the Super Bowl set location.

First Take (10 a.m.-noon): Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim will be live from the set as they welcome in many guests, including the Lions’ Jamaal Williams (Wednesday), Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill (Thursday), Michael Irvin (Friday), Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence (Friday), Commanders’ Chase Young (Friday) and more.

(10 a.m.-noon): Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim will be live from the set as they welcome in many guests, including the Lions’ Jamaal Williams (Wednesday), Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill (Thursday), Michael Irvin (Friday), Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence (Friday), Commanders’ Chase Young (Friday) and more. NFL Live (4-5 p.m.): Super Bowl champion Clark, groundbreaking NFL analyst Mina Kimes, 10-plus year NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, first round pick Marcus Spears all join versatile host Laura Rutledge each day. Guests are expected to join the show.

(4-5 p.m.): Super Bowl champion Clark, groundbreaking NFL analyst Mina Kimes, 10-plus year NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, first round pick Marcus Spears all join versatile host Laura Rutledge each day. Guests are expected to join the show. SportsCenter (multiple editions): ESPN’s 30-plus year veteran Steve Levy will host nightly segments, joined by a rotating cast of analysts. In earlier editions each day, SportsCenter will feature an analyst(s) from Scottsdale with the show originating from Bristol.

(multiple editions): ESPN’s 30-plus year veteran Steve Levy will host nightly segments, joined by a rotating cast of analysts. In earlier editions each day, SportsCenter will feature an analyst(s) from Scottsdale with the show originating from Bristol. Get Up (8-10 a.m.): ESPN’s morning show joins the festivities on Friday, originating from the Super Bowl set location and hosted by Mike Greenberg. Clark, Orlovsky, Spears and Graziano will join Greenberg. Earlier in the week, the show will offer Super Bowl coverage from its New York studios.

Throughout the week, reporters Russini (Chiefs) and Paolantonio (Eagles) will join multiple shows, providing consistent updates on the AFC and NFC Champions.

NFL Matchup will tape on Saturday and premiere on Super Bowl Sunday (7:30 a.m., ESPN2). Additional daily shows with a presence at Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate include This Just In (2-3 p.m.), PTI (5:30-6 p.m.), Daily Wager (6-6:30 p.m., ESPN2) and more. Each will have guests and analysts from on-site throughout the week.

Super Bowl Opening Night Part of Early Week Coverage; Airing of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s Press Conference

ESPN’s Super Bowl programming will include Super Bowl Opening Night, airing on Monday, Feb. 6 (8 p.m.) on ESPN2. Additionally, ESPN will cover NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s annual Super Bowl press conference (TBD date/time).

NBA Countdown Joins Super Bowl Week

For the first time, NBA Countdown will broadcast from the Super Bowl location. The Friday edition of Countdown (7-7:30 p.m.) leads into Boston Celtics-Charlotte Hornets on ESPN (7:30 p.m.), while the Saturday show (8-8:30 p.m.) precedes the Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors showdown on ABC (8:30 p.m.). Greenberg will host and be joined by Smith, Jalen Rose and Michael Wilbon for both NBA Countdown editions.

Fans Encouraged to Attend ESPN’s Main Street Tailgate at Historic Old Town; Giveaways and Games Throughout

In addition to live programming, fans will have multiple entertainment offerings within the Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate area. A Postseasoning Airstream will serve as a center hub of activity and will also be distributing Postseasoning: The Chip and Postseasoning, ESPN’s special spice blend to help fans kick their cooking up a notch during the postseason (while supplies last). Additional activities include: potato pong, a selfie station and multiple photo opportunities for visitors.

Additionally, throughout Super Bowl week, guests can enjoy interactive games and live performances from local favorites in Scottsdale including The Singing Cowboy, Gary Sprague and his trusty steed, Dusty. Some of the area’s most popular dining destinations will have food available for purchase to fuel the festivities as well as giveaway items. Attendees will also have the chance to make a cameo on live TV. This family-friendly event is free for all ages. For details, visit scottsdalesuperseason.com.

Additional ESPN Super Bowl LVII Television/Streaming Highlights:

ESPN+: Multiple NFL shows are available on demand, including Turning Point and previous editions of NFL Matchup. On Super Bowl Sunday, NFL Matchup’s final episode of the season will be available, previewing Super Bowl LVII. All week, the newest 30 for 30series, “Bullies of Baltimore,” will be available on the platform.

Multiple NFL shows are available on demand, including Turning Point and previous editions of NFL Matchup. On Super Bowl Sunday, NFL Matchup’s final episode of the season will be available, previewing Super Bowl LVII. All week, the newest 30 for 30series, “Bullies of Baltimore,” will be available on the platform. ESPN Deportes: John Sutcliffe and Katia Castorena will be in Arizona throughout the week, starting with Super Bowl Opening Night. Sebastian M. Christensen will join the group, adding an extra voice to all our daily shows and assisting with digital coverage.

John Sutcliffe and Katia Castorena will be in Arizona throughout the week, starting with Super Bowl Opening Night. Sebastian M. Christensen will join the group, adding an extra voice to all our daily shows and assisting with digital coverage. ACC Network: With 19 former ACC players representing 10 different institutions set to participate in the Super Bowl, In Play (3 p.m.), ACC PM (4 – 7 p.m.) and All ACC (10 p.m. and 11 p.m.) will feature interviews and celebration of the participants throughout the week.

With 19 former ACC players representing 10 different institutions set to participate in the Super Bowl, In Play (3 p.m.), ACC PM (4 – 7 p.m.) and All ACC (10 p.m. and 11 p.m.) will feature interviews and celebration of the participants throughout the week. SEC Network: The Paul Finebaum Show, SEC Now and Marty & McGee will spotlight the 22 former players from current SEC institutions throughout the week leading up to the Super Bowl. Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi State lead the SEC with four former players represented in the Super Bowl, and nine SEC schools will have at least one former player represented in the Super Bowl.

ESPN2 will have ‘NFL’s Greatest Games’ programming on Monday with Super Bowl LII (11-11:30p) and 2018 AFC Champ Game (11:30p-112a). On Super Bowl Sunday, Super Bowl LIV (8-9 a.m.), LVI (9:30-10:30 a.m.) and SB LII 10:30-11a will air.

ESPN Radio with Comprehensive Super Bowl Sunday Programming; ESPN Podcasts from Arizona

On ESPN Radio, Super Bowl Sunday coverage includes more than 15 hours leading up to, during and immediately following Eagles-Chiefs. Three-time Super Bowl Champion Je’Rod Cherry, two-time Super Bowl Champion Brandon Jacobs and two-time All-Pro Chad Brown provide the coverage. Heading into Chiefs-Eagles, coverage on ESPN Audio platform includes:

A special edition of Playoff Preview with the Pros featuring Keyshawn Johnson, Chris Canty and Harry Douglas on Wednesday (1 p.m.), Thursday (9 a.m.) and Friday (5 p.m.) leading up to the Super Bowl.

Guests throughout the week: Champ Bailey, Austin Ekeler, Sauce Gardner, Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson, Matt Judon, Tyler Lockett, Joe Montana, Carson Palmer, Andrew Whitworth and more.

The ESPN Daily podcast, hosted by Pablo Torre, has a full week of NFL themed episodes scheduled including: Bill Barnwell provides his unique, data-driven Super Bowl preview and a close look at prop bets. Lisa Salters shares the inside story behind the Kelce Brothers In-depth discussion on the evolution of Black Quarterbacks.



Omaha Audio presented by Caesars Sportsbook will record special editions of eight shows all available in the ESPN Podcast Library from the Media Center in Phoenix, AZ. Lineup will include Against All Odds with Cousin Sal, The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny, Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Minus Three with Dave Dameshek, Extra Points with Cousin Sal, Moxie Bets, Lemon Pepper Parlay, and Waiver Wired.

Andscape, ESPN.com and ESPN+ Editorial Content

In addition to the multitude of writers on site, ESPN’s digital platforms will have a slew of stories during the week. On Andscape:

Bill Rhoden relives the first Super Bowl matchup between two Black head coaches – Tony Dungy (Indianapolis Colts) and Lovie Smith (Chicago Bears) – in 2007.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is on the Hall of Fame trajectory, one of many Black quarterbacks who are painting a promising picture for the future, reports Jason Reid.

Lions’ Michael Brockers, who played in Super Bowl LIII with the Rams, will record a diary during the week, including reflections from Media Day and his thoughts on how players prepare for Super Bowl

Mia Berry profiles two HBCU alums in Super Bowl LVII – Eagles defensive end Javon Hargrave and Chiefs rookie defensive back Joshua Williams

After Arizonans voted against recognizing Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a paid holiday for state employees in 1990, the NFL scuttled what would have been Super Bowl XXVII in Tempe in 1993. Reid looks back on the decision.

And on ESPN.com/ESPN+

Stories for every Super Bowl ring, told by the coaches and players

A look at the greatest Super Bowl drives

A position-by-position look at which team has the edge Sunday, from Matt Bowen (ESPN+)

Jalen Hurts’s journey with the Philadelphia Eagles

How the Kelce brothers landed in the Super Bowl

A mega Super Bowl LVII preview, from Bill Barnwell (ESPN+)

Super Bowl LVII cheat sheet: everything you need to know, from score picks to X-factors

Predictions from a multitude of experts

ESPN Special Print Edition Magazine – Super Bowl Champions

ESPN will be producing an in-depth, special edition print magazine issue on the winner of Super Bowl LVII, in partnership with Dotdash Meredith Premium Publishing.

Media Contacts:

Derek Volner ([email protected])

Lily Blum ([email protected])