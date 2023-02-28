ESPN’s Significant Presence at TD Garden for “Boston Celtics All-Access” Special Content Initiative on March 1

ESPN will have a significant presence at TD Garden for its “Boston Celtics All-Access” special content initiative on Wednesday, March 1. The reigning NBA Eastern Conference Champions, led by NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum, will be the focus of a full day of multiplatform coverage as ESPN documents a day in the life of the storied franchise.

The day-long initiative will begin with coverage from Boston within Get Up (8 a.m. ET) and culminate with the national broadcast of the Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. Ryan Ruocco will provide play-by-play with Curt Gowdy Media Award-winning analyst Doris Burke and reporter Malika Andrews.

Andrews will also host NBA Today live from the TD Garden at 3 p.m. ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, a 2008 Boston Celtics NBA Champion, will join Andrews on site. The show will include an interview with Celtics star Al Horford, conducted by Andrews.

NBA Countdown presented by DraftKings SportsBook, ESPN’s NBA pregame show, will emanate live from Boston as well. Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Jalen Rose, Adrian Wojnarowski and Perkins will preview the Celtics vs. Cavaliers game at 7 p.m. Curt Gowdy The NBA Countdown team will also contribute analysis within the 6 p.m. edition of SportsCenter.

More “Boston Celtics All-Access” highlights:

In-game access includes coaches mics, player mics and end of quarter player and coach interviews; Including Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

All-Access Practice: through the eyes of Grant Williams;

Film Session: Doris Burke sits down with Jayson Tatum. The piece will debut in the noon edition of SportsCenter and within NBA Today;

Coaching staff pre-game pickup game;

Coaching staff pre-game meeting;

Grant Williams interview with NBA Countdown team on SportsCenter;

Marcus Smart interview on NBA Countdown.

In addition, ESPN NBA reporter Tim Bontemps will be covering the game for ESPN.com as well as contributing to television coverage.

All ESPN NBA content is available to stream on the ESPN App. ESPN has previously aired All-Access initiatives focused on the Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.

