February 21, 2023

Four Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

38 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

Two Editions of The Point Tuesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

The NHL regular season continues this week with four exclusive games across ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, headlined by an ABC Hockey Saturday doubleheader between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals at 1 p.m. ET followed by the St. Louis Blues hosting Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Rangers, Penguins and Capitals are all vying for playoff positions in the Metropolitan Division as they push towards the postseason. ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.

Starting off the week’s games on Tuesday, Auston Matthews and Toronto Maple Leafs’ new additions of Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari visit the Buffalo Sabres and Tage Thompson in an Atlantic Division matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu.

NHL action continues Thursday as the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights host Elias Lindholm and the Calgary Flames in one of the most competitive division races at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 38 live out-of-market league games this week, including Bruins vs. Kraken on Thursday and Bruins vs. Canucks on Saturday, as Boston continues to chase history as the team with the best record and most points of the NHL’s 56-year, expansion era.



*Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com for more than 1,050 NHL Power Play out-of-market games this season.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

