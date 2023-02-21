Four Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu
February 21, 2023
Four Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu
38 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
Two Editions of The Point Tuesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
The NHL regular season continues this week with four exclusive games across ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, headlined by an ABC Hockey Saturday doubleheader between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals at 1 p.m. ET followed by the St. Louis Blues hosting Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Rangers, Penguins and Capitals are all vying for playoff positions in the Metropolitan Division as they push towards the postseason. ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.
Starting off the week’s games on Tuesday, Auston Matthews and Toronto Maple Leafs’ new additions of Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari visit the Buffalo Sabres and Tage Thompson in an Atlantic Division matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu.
NHL action continues Thursday as the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights host Elias Lindholm and the Calgary Flames in one of the most competitive division races at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tuesday, Feb. 21
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|The Point
The Point with Kevin Weekesand P.K. Subban will cover top storylines in the league and preview the Maple Leafs vs. Sabres matchup later that evening.
|Host: Kevin Weekes
Analyst: P.K. Subban
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres
The Maple Leafs (34-15-8) along with William Nylander and Mitchell Marner faceoff against Tage Thompson and the Sabres (28-22-4), who aim to play themselves towards a Wild Card spot in an Atlantic Division game at KeyBank Center.
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Brian Boucher
In Studio: Kevin Weekes, P.K. Subban, Linda Cohn
|12 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Wednesday, Feb. 22
|12:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Thursday, Feb. 23
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|The Point
The Point with Arda Öcal, Chris Chelios and P.K. Subban will cover top storylines in the league and preview the Flames vs. Golden Knights matchup later that evening.
|Host: Arda Öcal
Analysts: Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden Knights
The Flames (26-20-11) and Nazem Kadri – currently just outside the Pacific Division playoff picture – make the trip to Sin City to take on the first place Golden Knights (34-18-4) – winners of five-straight games – at T-Mobile Arena.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban, Linda Cohn
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Friday, Feb. 24
|12:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Saturday, Feb. 25
|12:30 p.m.
|ABC/ESPN+
|ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame:
New York Rangers at Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins at St. Louis Blues
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|1 p.m.
|ABC/ESPN+
|New York Rangers at Washington Capitals
The Rangers (33-15-9) and team leader in goals Mika Zibanejad – having won 10 of its last 15 games – head to D.C. to face the Capitals (28-24-6) and team assists leader Evgeny Kuznetsov in a Metropolitan Division faceoff at Capitol One Arena.
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporters: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|3:30 p.m.
|ABC/ESPN+
|Pittsburgh Penguins at St. Louis Blues
The Penguins (27-20-9) and Sidney Crosby, who leads the team in points, goals and assists, hope to stay in the Eastern Conference Wild Card hunt when they go against Jordan Kyrou and the Blues (26-27-3) in an interconference matchup at Enterprise Arena.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Brian Boucher
Reporter: Leah Hextall
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Sunday, Feb. 26
|10 p.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 38 live out-of-market league games this week, including Bruins vs. Kraken on Thursday and Bruins vs. Canucks on Saturday, as Boston continues to chase history as the team with the best record and most points of the NHL’s 56-year, expansion era.
*Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com for more than 1,050 NHL Power Play out-of-market games this season.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
– 30 –
