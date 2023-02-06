Four Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu
- ABC Hockey Saturday Debuts with Capitals vs. Bruins, Lightning vs. Stars Doubleheader
- Star Watch featuring Washington’s Alex Ovechkin and Boston’s Brad Marchand exclusively on ESPN+
- 35 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
Coming off a sensational All-Star Weekend, the NHL season continues this week with four exclusive games on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, headlined by an ABC Hockey Saturday doubleheader between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars at 1 p.m. ET followed by the Washington Capitals taking on the Boston Bruins at 3:30 p.m. ET as they continue to chase history as the team with the best record and most points of the NHL’s 56-year, expansion era. The matchup will offer a Star Watch alternate feed including Washington’s Alex Ovechkin and Boston’s Brad Marchand exclusively on ESPN+. ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.
Starting off the week on Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers and captain Connor McDavid (92 points in the first 50 games) face off with the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu.
On Thursday, the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche and its top goal scorer Mikko Rantanen travel to Amalie Arena to face Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN – marking the first time the teams faceoff since last year’s Stanley Cup Final.
ABC Hockey Saturday Doubleheader
Seeded No. 1 in the Eastern Conference, with 31 regular season games still ahead, the league-leading Boston Bruins and points, goals and assists leader David Pastrnak host the Washington Capitals – sitting just outside playoff position in the Metropolitan Division – at TD Garden on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
“Rush to the Playoffs”
ESPN debuted its Second Half of the Season Anthem during All-Star Weekend, highlighting the best of the NHL season to come including the start of ABC Hockey Saturday (Feb. 11), Stadium Series (Feb. 18), and the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Exclusive NHL games and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Monday, Feb. 6
|12 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Tuesday, Feb. 7
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|The Point
The Point’s John Buccigross talks to Jeremy Schaap about Connor McDavid’s quest for 150 points. The show will also premier a feature on Colorado’s Eric Johnson with a look at his journey to becoming a Stanley Cup champion in advance of Thursday’s rematch of the Stanley Cup final.
|Host: John Buccigross
Analyst: Ryan Callahan, P.K. Subban
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Edmonton Oilers at Detroit Red Wings
The Oilers (28-18-4) and the league’s leader in points, goals and assists Connor McDavid travel to Detroit to take on the Red Wings (21-19-8) and Dylan Larkin, the team’s leader in points, goals and assists, at Little Caesars Arena.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analysts: Chris Chelios, Mark Messier
In Studio: John Buccigross, Linda Cohn, Ryan Callahan, P.K. Subban
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Wednesday, Feb. 8
|12:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Thursday, Feb. 9
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning
The Avalanche (27-18-3) and Mikko Rantanen, currently tied for third in goals for the league, travel to Amalie Arena to face the Lightning (32-15-1) and Brayden Point, who leads the team in goals.
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: John Buccigross, Linda Cohn, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios
|11 p.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|12 a.m.
|ESPN+
|2022 Stanley Cup Champion Film: Colorado Avalanche
|Friday, Feb. 10
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Saturday, Feb. 11
|12:30 p.m.
|ABC/ESPN+
|ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame:
Tampa Bay Lightning at Dallas Stars and Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins
|Host: John Buccigross
Analysts: Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban
|1 p.m.
|ABC/ESPN+
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Dallas Stars
For their second exclusive game appearance this week, the Lightning (32-15-1) and Nikita Kucherov, leading the team in points and assists, head west to the Stars (28-13-10) and the team’s points and goals leader, Jason Robertson, at American Airlines Center.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Brian Boucher
Reporter: Leah Hextall
In Studio: John Buccigross, Arda Öcal, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios
|3:30 p.m.
|ABC/ESPN+
|Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins
The Capitals (27-20-6) and “The Great 8” sitting at 812 goals, Alex Ovechkin, face the Bruins (39-7-5) and David Pastrnak, the league’s second leader in goals for an exciting Eastern Conference matchup at TD Garden.
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Star Watch Presentation
Players featured on Star Watch with isolated cameras and stats featuring Washington’s Alex Ovechkin and Boston’s Brad Marchand .
|In Studio: John Buccigross, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Sunday, Feb. 12
|6 p.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 35 live out-of-market league games this week.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
