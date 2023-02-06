Four Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

ABC Hockey Saturday Debuts with Capitals vs. Bruins, Lightning vs. Stars Doubleheader

Star Watch featuring Washington’s Alex Ovechkin and Boston’s Brad Marchand exclusively on ESPN+

35 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

Coming off a sensational All-Star Weekend, the NHL season continues this week with four exclusive games on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu, headlined by an ABC Hockey Saturday doubleheader between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars at 1 p.m. ET followed by the Washington Capitals taking on the Boston Bruins at 3:30 p.m. ET as they continue to chase history as the team with the best record and most points of the NHL’s 56-year, expansion era. The matchup will offer a Star Watch alternate feed including Washington’s Alex Ovechkin and Boston’s Brad Marchand exclusively on ESPN+. ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.

Starting off the week on Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers and captain Connor McDavid (92 points in the first 50 games) face off with the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu.

On Thursday, the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche and its top goal scorer Mikko Rantanen travel to Amalie Arena to face Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN – marking the first time the teams faceoff since last year’s Stanley Cup Final.

ABC Hockey Saturday Doubleheader

Seeded No. 1 in the Eastern Conference, with 31 regular season games still ahead, the league-leading Boston Bruins and points, goals and assists leader David Pastrnak host the Washington Capitals – sitting just outside playoff position in the Metropolitan Division – at TD Garden on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

“Rush to the Playoffs”

ESPN debuted its Second Half of the Season Anthem during All-Star Weekend, highlighting the best of the NHL season to come including the start of ABC Hockey Saturday (Feb. 11), Stadium Series (Feb. 18), and the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Exclusive NHL games and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 35 live out-of-market league games this week.

*Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com for more than 1,050 NHL Power Play out-of-market games this season.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

