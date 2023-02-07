“I’m Shipping Up to Boston”: ESPN to Dedicate Full Day of Cross-Platform Coverage to the Boston Celtics on March 1 with Special “All-Access” Content Initiative

ESPN today announced it is dedicating a full day of cross-platform coverage to the defending NBA Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics. The special content initiative, “Boston Celtics All-Access,” will emanate from Boston, Ma. on Wednesday, March 1, and include wall-to-wall coverage of the team with the NBA’s best record at 38-16 (entering play on February 7).

Starting with the 7 a.m. ET edition of SportsCenter on March 1, Celtics content will air on various ESPN platforms throughout the day, including within Get Up, First Take, the noon SportsCenter, NBA Today, the 6 p.m. SportsCenter, NBA Countdown, the late night SportsCenter shows, ESPN.com, ESPN social media platforms and more. “Boston Celtics All-Access” will culminate with ESPN’s national broadcast of the Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game at 7:30 p.m. Ryan Ruocco will provide commentary with analyst Doris Burke and reporter Malika Andrews.

“Through compelling storytelling and unprecedented access, we’re dedicated to bringing fans closer to one of the most storied franchises in all of sports as they chase banner 18,” said David Roberts, ESPN Head of NBA and Studio Production. “We will thoroughly document a day in the life of the Boston Celtics organization, from the talented team on the court, to the coaching staff and front office.”

Specific content for “Boston Celtics All-Access” will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Celtics and Jayson Tatum have several upcoming appearances scheduled on ESPN and ABC leading up to – and beyond – the March 1 game against the Cavaliers.

Upcoming Celtics Games on ESPN and ABC:

Date Time (ET) Game Platforms Location Wed, Feb. 8 7:30 p.m. Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers ESPN, ESPN App Boston, Ma. Fri, Feb. 10 7:30 p.m. Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets ESPN, ESPN App Boston, Ma. Sun, Feb. 12 2 p.m. Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies ESPN, ESPN App Boston, Ma. Sat, Feb. 25 8:30 p.m. Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers ABC, ESPN App Philadelphia, Pa. Wed, Mar. 1 7:30 p.m. Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ESPN, ESPN App Boston, Ma.

After March 1, the Celtics have two additional games currently slated on ESPN. On Friday, March 3, the Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, March 5, the Celtics host the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m.

