NHL All-Star Weekend in South Florida Exclusively on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ February 3-4

Friday, Feb. 3: NHL All-Star Skills Competition on ESPN and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 4: Honda NHL All-Star Game on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes at 3 p.m. ET, including All-Star Watch feed on ESPN+

NHL on ESPN Alex Ovechkin Special, “ GR8TNESS,” Premieres Saturday at 2 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+

Showcasing the world’s best hockey players, ESPN’s industry-leading collection of television and direct-to-consumer platforms will present NHL All-Star Weekend, live from Sunrise, Fla. Coverage begins with ESPN’s first outdoor presentation of the season, the NHL All-Star Skills Competition on ESPN and ESPN+ on Friday at 7 p.m. ET, and culminates with the Honda NHL All-Star Game on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, from FLA Live Arena. Both events will also be available in Spanish on ESPN+.

NHL All-Star Skills Competition

Held under the Florida sun, the NHL All-Star Skills Competition tests skaters’ speed, goaltending, shooting power, shooting accuracy, and more. Seven skills will be contested outside in the sand and sun.

Along with a strong lineup of NHL players, the All-Star Game and Skills Competition will feature special guests, including Tampa Bay Lightning’s left-wing, Pat Maroon.

ESPN’s John Buccigross will serve as the play-by-play announcer for each Skills contest with analyst Brian Boucher and a team of reporters from the benches and on the ice, including AJ Mleczko, Emily Kaplan, Kevin Weekes, and 2021-2022 King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner P.K. Subban. In the studio, Steve Levy will be joined by Subban and Hockey Hall of Famers Mark Messier and Chris Chelios.

Honda NHL All-Star Game

ESPN’s Sean McDonough will call the game with analyst Ray Ferraro, live from FLA Live Arena with Kevin Weekes and Emily Kaplan reporting. Levy, Chelios and Messier return to the studio for coverage throughout the game. An additional feed, All-Star Watch, will be available exclusively on ESPN+ and feature aerial views of the players throughout the game.

The All-Star Game will feature teams representing each of the NHL’s four divisions for a total of 44 players. Rosters and captains were announced throughout January, including the final twelve players’ selection through the 2023 NHL All-Star Fan Vote. Fifteen players will make their NHL All-Star debut, including New York Rangers’ goaltender Igor Shesterkin and Dallas Stars’ forward Jason Robertson. Washington Capitals’ left-wing Alex Ovechkin, currently second in NHL career goals (812), returns for his eighth All-Star appearance joining Columbus Blue Jackets’ Johnny Gaudreau for his seventh All-Star appearance to represent the Metropolitan Division.

Players selected in the Fan Vote include 2022 Stanley Cup Champion, Colorado Avalanche’s center Nathan MacKinnon, and Boston Bruins’ right-wing David Pastrnak, the league’s second goal leader (38) just behind Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (41).

GR8TNESS Premieres on ABC, Saturday at 2 p.m. ET; Available on ESPN+ Immediately After

On Dec. 23, Washington Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin made history by passing hockey Hall of Famer Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals scored list. Now, with a previously untouchable record, “The Great 8” sets his sights on “The Great One” – Wayne Gretzky.

A one-hour NHL on ESPN presentation, reported by Kevin Weekes, titled “GR8TNESS” provides viewers exclusive access to Ovechkin through never before seen footage, exclusive access and a series of exclusive sit-down interviews with Ovechkin himself, as well as the NHL all-time leading goal scorer, Wayne Gretzky, Commissioner Gary Bettman, Sidney Crosby, Nicklas Bäckström, TJ Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov, among others. The special will also contain round table discussions hosted by John Buccigross with ESPN NHL analysts, P.K. Subban and Rick DiPietro to reflect upon the 37-year-old’s 19-year career, and what still may lie ahead.

Musical Performances from Fall Out Boy

Grammy-nominated rock band Fall Out Boy will hit the stage with a special performance on Saturday during the second intermission of the All-Star Game. The performance will be broadcast live on ABC and ESPN+, including new music and past hits.

Studio Shows and Surrounding Content

The Point (Friday, 4 p.m. ET) – A special edition of The Point with host Levy, alongside analysts Messier and Chelios, will kick off NHL All-Star Week on ESPN2 and ESPN+, with an hour of highlights leading into the weekend. Jeremy Schaap joins the show for an interview with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. Replays of The Point are available on-demand on ESPN+.

In The Crease (Nightly) – All-Star week will feature special episodes of In The Crease with Levy hosting alongside analysts Messier and Chelios, available exclusively on ESPN+, following the All-Star Skills Competition on Friday night and Saturday night after the All-Star Game, Buccigross will host with analyst Subban at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

The Drop ( Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET) – ESPN’s live, digital pregame show returns on Saturday ahead of the All-Star Game. Arda Öcal and Greg Wyshynski return to host, streaming live on the ESPN App and ESPN’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook platforms.

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Teams & On-Air Talent Friday, Feb. 3 4 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban 7 p.m. ESPN ESPN+ (English & Spanish) NHL All-Star Skills Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Brian Boucher Reporters: AJ Melczko, Emily Kaplan, Kevin Weekes, P.K. Subban Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban Spanish Commentary: Eitan Benezra, Antonio Valle Special Guest: Pat Maroon 10:30 p.m. ESPN+ In the Crease Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban Saturday, Feb. 4 2 p.m. ABC “GR8TNESS” 2:30 p.m. ESPN App, ESPN Social Media The Drop Host: Arda Öcal Analyst: Greg Wyshynski 3 p.m. ABC ESPN+ (English & Spanish) ESPN Deportes Honda NHL All-Star Game Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporters: Emily Kaplan, Kevin Weekes Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios Spanish Commentary: Kenneth Garay, Carlos Rossell Player Introductions Musical Performance: Second Intermission Musical Performance: Fall Out Boy 7 p.m. ESPN+ In the Crease Host: John Buccigross Analyst: P.K. Subban

