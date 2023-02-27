Professional Fighters League Announces Full Card For PFL 2: Heavyweights And Women’s Featherweights

2022 PFL Heavyweight Champion Ante Delija and Yorgan De Castro headline

2022 PFL Women’s Lightweight Champion Larissa Pacheco, Julia Budd, Bruno Cappelozza, Matheus Scheffel featured on PFL 2 main card

PFL 2 live on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ on Friday, Apr. 7, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, Live From The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

The Professional Fighters League, the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced the card for the second 2023 PFL Regular Season event, taking place on Friday, Apr. 7, at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton. PFL 2 begins at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) with the action continuing at 10 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.

The 2023 PFL Season debuts April 1 with PFL 1 at 6 p.m. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) with the action continuing at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

2022 PFL Heavyweight World Champion Ante Delija headlines PFL 2 against Yorgan De Castro, as Delija looks to take a step towards a third PFL World Championship appearance.

In the co-main event, 2022 PFL Women’s Lightweight World Champion Larissa Pacheco returns to the PFL SmartCage in a matchup against Julia Budd, who is seeking her first victory in the PFL.

Further action will see the return of 2021 PFL Heavyweight World Champion, Bruno Cappelozza, set to take on 2022 PFL Heavyweight Runner-Up Matheus Scheffel.

Renan Ferreira and Rizvan Kuniev will round out the main card, with Kuniev set to make his PFL Regular Season debut against the hard-hitting Ferreira.

“The Professional Fighters League will continue the 2023 Regular Season at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, Apr. 7, featuring our Heavyweight and Women’s Featherweight divisions,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo. “I look forward to an action-packed card, with fighters seeking to make a push towards the PFL World Championship.”

PFL 2 Full card:

ESPN Card:

Ante Delija vs. Yorgan De Castro

Larissa Pacheco vs. Julia Budd

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel

Renan Ferreira vs. Rizvan Kuniev

ESPN+ Card:

Denis Goltsov vs. Michal Andryszak

Martina Jindrova vs. Amber Leibrock

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Aspen Ladd

Marcelo Nunes vs. TBA

Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Yoko Higashi

Amanda Leve vs. Karolina Sobek

Biaggio Ali-Walsh vs. TBA

