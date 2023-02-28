SEC Network Posts Up for the Postseason with More Than 60 Hours of Champ Week Programming Surrounding the 2023 SEC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments

SEC Network tips off tourney time with first round, second round and quarterfinal Southeastern Conference Tournament games airing on the network, accompanied with live studio coverage on site throughout both the women’s and men’s tournaments.

Expansive SEC Tournament Action on SEC Network

The first, second and quarterfinal rounds of the SEC Women’s Tournament will be televised on SEC Network and presented by Regions. Analyst Tamika Catchings and play-by-play Eric Frede will team up to call the first round and afternoon games in the second round and quarterfinals; analyst Carolyn Peck and play-by-play commentator Courtney Lyle will announce evening games during the week, as well as the semifinals and championship game on ESPNU and ESPN, respectively. Longtime ESPN analyst Brooke Weisbrod, who is celebrating her 20th year at ESPN in 2023, will serve as the sideline reporter for the first round through the semifinals, with recent Curt Gowdy Award recipient Holly Rowe handling championship duties on Sunday.

The first and second rounds of the SEC Men’s Tournament, as well as the evening quarterfinals, are slated for SEC Network. Karl Ravech will have afternoon duties through the quarterfinals, and Tom Hart will call the evening matchups. Analysts for the weekday games are Jimmy Dykes, Dane Bradshaw and Daymeon Fishback. Ravech and Dykes will team up for Saturday’s semifinals and Sunday’s championship on ESPN. Marty Smith and Alyssa Lang will share sideline duties throughout the tournament from Nashville on SEC Network and ESPN.

SEC Now Covers the Hardcourt Happenings from the ‘Villes

SEC Now gets things started for SEC Network’s Champ Week coverage on site in Greenville, as analysts Andraya Carter and Steffi Sorensen join host Alyssa Lang to provide pre-game, halftime and post-game insights throughout the week. Lang, Carter and Sorensen will tip off SEC Now at 10:30 a.m. (Wed.), 11:30 a.m. (Thurs. and Fri.), along with a special Championship Sunday edition with Lang, Carter, Sorensen and Peck at 6 p.m.

The following week, SEC Now will have live SEC Men’s Tournament programming from Music City, as hosts Dari Nowkhah and Peter Burns and analysts Pat Bradley, Daymeon Fishback and Ron Slay team up for pre-game, halftime and post-game coverage on SEC Network throughout the tournament.

Additional Programming and Coverage Highlights:

The Paul Finebaum Show: Finebaum will be live throughout the week, covering the latest from the SEC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments on SEC Network and ESPN Radio. When there are live games on SEC Network, The Paul Finebaum Show will air on ESPN Radio and/or SEC Network+.

The Paul Finebaum Show: Finebaum will be live throughout the week, covering the latest from the SEC Women's and Men's Basketball Tournaments on SEC Network and ESPN Radio. When there are live games on SEC Network, The Paul Finebaum Show will air on ESPN Radio and/or SEC Network+.

SEC Inside: SEC Network will air two special SEC Tournament recaps to wrap up the action from the semifinals and finals in Greenville and Nashville. SEC Inside: SEC Women's Tournament airs at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7 and SEC Inside: SEC Men's Tournament follows the next week at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

SEC Now: Selection Specials: SEC Now: Basketball Selection Special is set for Sunday, March 12 at 9 p.m. from SEC Network's Charlotte studios. Burns and Lang will be joined by analysts Patric Young and Sorensen to react to team watch parties and interviews from the SEC squads selected for postseason play.

Southern Hoops: A History of SEC Basketball Presented by Pfizer: The final trio of episodes of "Southern Hoops: A History of SEC Basketball" will air on the Mondays surrounding the two tournaments (Feb. 27, March 6, March 13) at 9 p.m. on SEC Network. The seven-part SEC Storied documentary, directed by Fritz Mitchell, chronicles the origin and progression of men's and women's basketball in the conference as the sport approaches the 75th anniversary of the first NCAA Championship won by an SEC institution.

SEC Network Social & Digital: SEC Network social and digital will have full, on-site coverage from both tournaments across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes highlights and digital content on SECNetwork.com and more.

College GameDay Covered by State Farm will make its final women's stop of the season with full Championship Sunday coverage from the SEC Women's Basketball Championship on Sunday, March 5. Full details.

SEC Network social and digital will have full, on-site coverage from both tournaments across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes highlights and digital content on SECNetwork.com and more. College GameDay Covered by State Farm will make its final women’s stop of the season with full Championship Sunday coverage from the SEC Women’s Basketball Championship on Sunday, March 5. Full details.

Champ Week – SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament (Greenville, SC)

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Wed, Mar 1 11 a.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round*

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network 1 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round*

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network Thu, Mar 2 Noon SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round*

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network 2 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round*

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network 6 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round*

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network 8 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round*

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network Fri, Mar 3 Noon SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #1*

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network 2 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #2*

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network 6 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #3*

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network 8 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #4*

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod SEC Network Sat, Mar 4 4:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #1

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod ESPNU 6:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #2

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Brooke Weisbrod ESPNU Sun, Mar 5 3 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Holly Rowe ESPN

*SEC Network live event coverage presented by Regions

Champ Week – SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.)