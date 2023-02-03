The King’s Quest Continues: ESPN Radio Adds February 7 and February 9 Los Angeles Lakers Games to Broadcast Schedule

ESPN today announced the addition of two Los Angeles Lakers games to its NBA radio schedule next week. On Tuesday, February 7, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will visit the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Radio.



In addition to Tuesday’s game, ESPN Radio will broadcast the Lakers Thursday night matchup on February 9 at 9:30 p.m. against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo as LeBron James continues his quest towards the NBA all-time scoring record. Marc Kestecher and analyst Vince Carter will provide commentary for both nights.



As of February 3, LeBron James is 63 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

