Three Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC and ESPN+/Hulu

44 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The Point: Trade Deadline Special This Friday on ESPN+ and ESPN2

Star Watch and Puck Possessor Alternate Presentations Saturday on ESPN+

The NHL regular season continues this week with three exclusive games across ABC and ESPN+/Hulu, headlined by an ABC Hockey Saturday doubleheader between the New York Rangers and the history-chasing Boston Bruins at 1 p.m. ET followed by the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson hosting the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche in a closely-contested division matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Rangers-Bruins matchup will feature a Star Watch alternate presentation on ESPN+ and the Avalanche-Stars matchup will offer a Puck Possessor alternate presentation. In addition to the Bruins and their historic run, the Rangers, Stars and Avalanche are all vying for playoff positions as they push towards the postseason. ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.

Starting off the week’s games on Tuesday, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Johnny Gaudreau visit the Buffalo Sabres and Dylan Cozens in an Eastern Conference matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu. The Sabres are back in the Eastern Conference Playoff picture – only one point away from a playoff spot as they face off against the Blue Jackets.

Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games



NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 44 live out-of-market league games this week, including Bruins vs. Flames on Tuesday and Sabres vs. Bruins Thursday, as Boston continues to chase history as the team with the best record and most points of the NHL’s 56-year, expansion era.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

