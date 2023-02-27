Three Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC and ESPN+/Hulu
44 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
The Point: Trade Deadline Special This Friday on ESPN+ and ESPN2
Star Watch and Puck Possessor Alternate Presentations Saturday on ESPN+
The NHL regular season continues this week with three exclusive games across ABC and ESPN+/Hulu, headlined by an ABC Hockey Saturday doubleheader between the New York Rangers and the history-chasing Boston Bruins at 1 p.m. ET followed by the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson hosting the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche in a closely-contested division matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET.
The Rangers-Bruins matchup will feature a Star Watch alternate presentation on ESPN+ and the Avalanche-Stars matchup will offer a Puck Possessor alternate presentation. In addition to the Bruins and their historic run, the Rangers, Stars and Avalanche are all vying for playoff positions as they push towards the postseason. ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.
Starting off the week’s games on Tuesday, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Johnny Gaudreau visit the Buffalo Sabres and Dylan Cozens in an Eastern Conference matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu. The Sabres are back in the Eastern Conference Playoff picture – only one point away from a playoff spot as they face off against the Blue Jackets.
Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tuesday, Feb. 28
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres (19-35-6) – only one point away from a Western Conference playoff spot – host the Columbus Blue Jackets (31-23-4) after Dylan Cozens recorded a hat trick in the Sabres’ 7-4 win against the Washington Capitals.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
In Studio: John Buccigross, Linda Cohn, AJ Mleczko
|11 p.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease – February Plays of the Month
|Host: Linda Cohn
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Wednesday, March 1
|12:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Thursday, March 2
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Linda Cohn
|Friday, March 3
|1-4 p.m.
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|The Point: Trade Deadline Special
|Host: John Buccigross
Analysts: Ray Ferraro, Kevin Weekes, Emily Kaplan
|1 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Saturday, March 4
|12:30 p.m.
|ABC/ESPN+
|ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame:
New York Rangers at Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|1 p.m.
|ABC/ESPN+
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins
The Bruins (45-8-5) continue their historic streak and remain at the top of the Atlantic Division and league, when they host the Rangers (34-17-9) as they continue to seek a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division.
|Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporters: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Star Watch: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins
Players will be featured on Star Watch with isolated cameras and stats.
|3:30 p.m.
|ABC/ESPN+
|Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars
The surging Avalanche (33-19-5), currently third in the Central Division) and winners of their last five games, visit the Division-leading Stars (31-16-12) and Jason Robertson – team leader in points, goals and assists – at American Airlines Arena.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Brian Boucher
Reporter: Leah Hextall
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|ESPN+
|Puck Possessor: Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars
A visual identifier showing the puck throughout the game.
|1:30 a.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
|Sunday, March 5
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|In The Crease
|Host: Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 44 live out-of-market league games this week, including Bruins vs. Flames on Tuesday and Sabres vs. Bruins Thursday, as Boston continues to chase history as the team with the best record and most points of the NHL’s 56-year, expansion era.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
- NHL trade grades: Appraising both sides of every big deal (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- NHL trade tracker: Latest deals, rumors and grades
- How to ace the NHL trade deadline: 10 must-follow rules for GMs (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Deadline decisions: What will Avs, Kraken and others do?
- McDavid, then who? Players, coaches, execs vote for NHL’s top centers (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- NHL Power Rankings: Checking in on each team’s 25-and-under core
- Tuesday: Trade deadline guides for all 32 NHL teams (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Wednesday: 2023 NHL trade deadline tiers: Players potentially on the move (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Thursday: Latest trade buzz a day before the deadline
- Thursday: The beastly East: How the Rangers, Bruins and others got even better (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Friday: Winners and losers of the 2023 NHL trade deadline
