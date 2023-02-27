Three Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC and ESPN+/Hulu

ESPN+NHLNHL Power Play

Three Exclusive NHL Games this Week on ABC and ESPN+/Hulu

Photo of Olivia Coryell Olivia Coryell Follow on Twitter 8 hours ago

44 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+ 

The Point: Trade Deadline Special This Friday on ESPN+ and ESPN2

Star Watch and Puck Possessor Alternate Presentations Saturday on ESPN+

The NHL regular season continues this week with three exclusive games across ABC and ESPN+/Hulu, headlined by an ABC Hockey Saturday doubleheader between the New York Rangers and the history-chasing Boston Bruins at 1 p.m. ET followed by the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson hosting the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche in a closely-contested division matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Rangers-Bruins matchup will feature a Star Watch alternate presentation on ESPN+ and the Avalanche-Stars matchup will offer a Puck Possessor alternate presentation. In addition to the Bruins and their historic run, the Rangers, Stars and Avalanche are all vying for playoff positions as they push towards the postseason. ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+.

Starting off the week’s games on Tuesday, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Johnny Gaudreau visit the Buffalo Sabres and Dylan Cozens in an Eastern Conference matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu. The Sabres are back in the Eastern Conference Playoff picture – only one point away from a playoff spot as they face off against the Blue Jackets.

Exclusive NHL game and studio shows on ESPN platforms this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators
Tuesday, Feb. 28 7:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres (19-35-6) – only one point away from a Western Conference playoff spot – host the Columbus Blue Jackets (31-23-4) after Dylan Cozens recorded a hat trick in the Sabres’ 7-4 win against the Washington Capitals.

 Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco

 

Analyst: Ryan Callahan

 

In Studio: John Buccigross, Linda Cohn, AJ Mleczko
11 p.m. ESPN+ In The Crease – February Plays of the Month Host: Linda Cohn
1:30 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Linda Cohn
Wednesday, March 1 12:30 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Linda Cohn
Thursday, March 2 1:30 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Linda Cohn
Friday, March 3 1-4 p.m. ESPN2/ESPN+ The Point: Trade Deadline Special Host: John Buccigross

 

Analysts: Ray Ferraro, Kevin Weekes, Emily Kaplan
1 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Saturday, March 4 12:30 p.m. ABC/ESPN+ ABC Hockey Saturday Pregame:

New York Rangers at Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars

 Host: Steve Levy

 

Analysts: Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
1 p.m. ABC/ESPN+ New York Rangers at Boston Bruins

The Bruins (45-8-5) continue their historic streak and remain at the top of the Atlantic Division and league, when they host the Rangers (34-17-9) as they continue to seek a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division.

 Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

 

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

 

Reporters: Emily Kaplan

 

In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
ESPN+ Star Watch: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins

Players will be featured on Star Watch with isolated cameras and stats.
3:30 p.m. ABC/ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars

The surging Avalanche (33-19-5), currently third in the Central Division) and winners of their last five games, visit the Division-leading Stars (31-16-12) and Jason Robertson – team leader in points, goals and assists – at American Airlines Arena.

 Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen

 

Analyst: Brian Boucher

 

Reporter: Leah Hextall

 

In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
ESPN+ Puck Possessor: Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars

A visual identifier showing the puck throughout the game.
1:30 a.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal
Sunday, March 5 12:30 p.m. ESPN+ In The Crease Host: Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ | This Week’s Live Out-of-Market Highlight Games


NHL Power Play on ESPN+ will present a total of 44 live out-of-market league games this week, including Bruins vs. Flames on Tuesday and Sabres vs. Bruins Thursday, as Boston continues to chase history as the team with the best record and most points of the NHL’s 56-year, expansion era.

*Subscribe to ESPN+ at ESPNPlus.com for more than 1,050 NHL Power Play out-of-market games this season.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 603-759-7670

ESPN+

[email protected]

Tags
Photo of Olivia Coryell Olivia Coryell Follow on Twitter 8 hours ago
Photo of Olivia Coryell

Olivia Coryell

Based out of Austin, Texas, Olivia Coryell is a communications manager focusing on ESPN+, The Walt Disney Company's leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service. Prior to joining the DMED Communications team, Coryell worked in ESPN Communications on X Games, Marketing and Corporate Citizenship for five years. Coryell is a proud graduate of Florida State University.
Back to top button