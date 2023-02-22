Top Rank Presents Highly Anticipated Superstar Bout: Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack in the Co-Main for the WBC Cruiserweight Title

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Paul vs. Fury will be live this Sunday, February 26, at 2 p.m. ET/ 11a.m. PT in English and Spanish on ESPN+ PPV, exclusive digital distributor in the U.S. The pay-per-view can be purchased on ESPN+ PPV for $49.99, separate streaming subscription required. More information here. The event takes place at Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In the much-awaited main event, international superstar Jake “The Problem Child” Paul will, at long last, face undefeated pro boxer Tommy “TNT” Fury, younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury.

Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) and Fury were originally slated to face off in December 2021, but Fury withdrew from the bout because of a medical issue. Paul’s latest win against the legendary Anderson Silva won him ESPNRingside’s 2022 Viral Moment of the Year by dropping Silva in the 8th round.

Hailing from Manchester, England, Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) made his professional debut in 2018, winning by decision. He then knocked out his next four opponents, drawing attention from the boxing world. He most recently shut out Daniel Bocianski over six rounds last April on the Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte undercard. Fury, a former Love Island reality TV star, is ready for the biggest moment in his professional boxing career.

In the co-main event, former two-weight world champion Badou Jack “The Ripper” (27-3-3, 16 KOs) will challenge WBC cruiserweight world champion Ilunga Makabu (29-2, 25 KOs). Jack is coming off five consecutive wins, including three by knockout, while Makabu will be making the third defense of his title.

Exclusively on ESPN+: Paul vs. Fury (All Times ET)