Wrexham’s FA Cup Fourth Round Replay, LaLiga, Bundesliga and Eredivisie on ESPN+, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, Feb. 2–7

- Sheffield United-Wrexham AFC FA Cup Fourth Round Replay on ESPN+/ESPN2, Tues. at 2:45 p.m. ET
- All LaLiga matches on ESPN+ in English and Spanish: No. 1 FC Barcelona and No. 2 Real Madrid on Sunday, select games available on ESPN Deportes
- All Bundesliga Matches exclusively on ESPN+ with No. 1 FC Bayern München (Sun.) and No. 2 Union Berlin (Sat.)
- Eredivisie’s No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AFC Ajax, and No. 3 PSV exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish
EMIRATES FA CUP FOURTH ROUND REPLAY
Following Sunday’s gripping and high-scoring (3-3) Wrexham AFC-Sheffield United FA Cup Fourth Round match, Wrexham travels to Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Tuesday for a highly anticipated rematch on ESPN+ and ESPN2 at 2:45 p.m. ET. ESPN FC Pregame coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN2. The Sheffield United-Wrexham AFC winner will face Tottenham Hotspurs in the FA Cup Fifth Round in March.
Commentators:
Game commentary: Jon Champion and Craig Burley
Sideline reporter: Alexis Nunes from Bramall Lane
Studio: Dan Thomas, Steve Nicol and Alejandro Moreno
Wrexham on ESPN.com:
Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham to enter new U.S. 7-on-7 summer tournament
This week’s ESPN+ Soccer Schedule
LALIGA
Ten LaLiga matches will steam live on ESPN+ and select matches will be available on ESPN Deportes from Friday-Monday. All top four teams – FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Atletico de Madrid – will be in action on Matchday 20. Highlights (all in ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish and ESPN Deportes):
Friday
- Athletic Club vs. Cadiz at 3 p.m.
Saturday
- Espanyol vs. Osasuna at 8 a.m.
- Elche vs. Villarreal at 10:15 a.m.
- Atlético de Madrid vs. Getafe at 12:30 p.m.
- Real Betis vs. Celta de Vigo at 3 p.m.
Sunday
- Mallorca vs. Real Madrid at 8 a.m.
- Girona vs. Valencia at 10:15 a.m.
- Real Sociedad vs. Valladolid at 12:30 p.m.
- FC Barcelona vs. Sevilla at 3 p.m. (exclusively on ESPN+)
Monday
- Rayo Vallecano vs. Almeria at 3 p.m.
During the FC Barcelona vs. Sevilla FC match (Sun, ESPN+ at 2:30 p.m. ET) LaLiga will host the Watch Party El Partidazo in six U.S. locations including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, San Diego and Denver.
BUNDESLIGA
All Bundesliga Matchday 19 games this weekend will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, headlined by No. 1 FC Bayern München (vs. VfL Wolfsburg, Sunday at 11:30 p.m.), and No. 2 Union Berlin (vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05, Saturday at 9:30 a.m.). Schedule:
Friday
- FC Augsburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen at 2:30 p.m.
Saturday
- 1. FC Köln vs. RB Leipzig at 9:30 a.m.
- Borussia Dortmund vs. Sport-Club Freiburg at 9:30 a.m.
- Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hertha BSC at 9:30 a.m.
- Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. TSG Hoffenheim at 9:30 a.m.
- 1. FC Union Berlin vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 at 9:30 a.m.
- Vfl Borussia Monchengladbach vs. FC Schalke 04 at 12:30 a.m.
Sunday
- VfB Stuttgart vs. SV Werder Bremen at 9:30 a.m.
- VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Bayern München at 11:30 a.m.
EREDIVISIE
The top three teams – No. 1 Feyenoord, No. 2 AZ Alkmaar, No. 3 PSV Eindhoven – are back in action this weekend, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Highlights (all in ET):
Saturday
- FC Volendam vs. AZ Alkmaar | 12:45 p.m.
Sunday
- SC Cambuur vs. Ajax | 6:15 a.m.
- Feyenoord vs. PSV | 8:30 a.m
- FC Groningen vs. Twente | 10:45 a.m.
SOCCER EN ESPAÑOL
- Real Madrid, urgido de despertar o se le escapará la temporada (Contenido Exclusivo)
- Gavi, el chico maravilla del Barcelona que “lo tiene todo” (Contenido Exclusivo)
